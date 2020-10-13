New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04458593/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on flat panel display equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the production capacity expansion, growing need for high-performance displays, and formation of UHD alliance. In addition, production capacity expansion is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flat panel display equipment market analysis includes technology segment end-user segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



The flat panel display equipment market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• a-Si

• LTPS



By End-user

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Other End-Users

• By Type

• LCD

• AMOLED



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing adoption of touch-enabled digital signage as one of the prime reasons driving the flat panel display equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of flexible displays and interest toward large-size screen products will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our flat panel display equipment market covers the following areas:

• Flat panel display equipment market sizing

• Flat panel display equipment market forecast

• Flat panel display equipment market industry analysis





