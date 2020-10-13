New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405200/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on dental cone beam computed tomography market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry. In addition, increasing prevalence of dental conditions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dental cone beam computed tomography market analysis includes end-user segment, application segment and geographical landscapes



The dental cone beam computed tomography market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Dental clinics and laboratories



By Application

• Dental implants

• Endodontic and periodontics

• Orthodontic

• Dental surgeries



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the shift toward 3d imaging technology as one of the prime reasons driving the dental cone beam computed tomography market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our dental cone beam computed tomography market covers the following areas:

• Dental cone beam computed tomography market sizing

• Dental cone beam computed tomography market forecast

• Dental cone beam computed tomography market industry analysis





