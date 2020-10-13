New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alloy Wheels Aftermarket 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04213499/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on alloy wheels aftermarket provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the aging vehicle fleet and growing predisposition among millennials for styling of automotive exterior. In addition, aging vehicle fleet is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alloy wheels aftermarket market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The alloy wheels aftermarket is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for alloy wheels in luxury vehicle segment as one of the prime reasons driving the alloy wheels aftermarket growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our alloy wheels aftermarket covers the following areas:

• Alloy wheels aftermarket sizing

• Alloy wheels aftermarket forecast

• Alloy wheels aftermarket industry analysis





