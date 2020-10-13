New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Event Management Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793954/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on event management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising requirements for low TCO and increasing adoption of cashless payment methods. In addition, rising requirements for low TCO is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The event management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographical landscapes.



The event management software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premise



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising adoption of real-time event management systems as one of the prime reasons driving the event management software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our event management software market covers the following areas:

• Event management software market sizing

• Event management software market forecast

• Event management software market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03793954/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001