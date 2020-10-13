Glasgow, Scotland, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasgow, Scotland: Craig Campbell, the Glaswegian SEO expert, and content creator has officially signed a six-figure sponsorship deal with ODYS Global for Campbell’s YouTube channel.

Campbell has spent the last 2 decades in the digital marketing industry and now specializes in link building, online reputation management, and PPC management. The sought-after SEO consultant has been posting videos to his YouTube channel, Craig Campbell SEO, since 2017. At the beginning of quarantine, Campbell offered his viewers a free, in-depth digital marketing course on his channel, which exploded in popularity. Just 6 months later, he had amassed more than 45,000 followers.

Campbell is excited about the sponsorship with ODYS, an internet marketing company that sells premium domains. The company, whose name stands for “Our Domains, Your SEO,” nurtures premium domains with SEO best practices for clients who want to start ranking on Google right away. They offer their clients older domains (which Google prefers) with thousands of prior backlinks in niche industries, including affiliate marketing. They also provide templated sites that are proven to convert. The partnership between ODYS and Campbell officially brings together two powerhouses in the SEO industry.

Campbell sees the sponsorship deal with ODYS as a result of his relentless dedication to and passion for digital marketing. By producing massive amounts of video content over the past three years--not to mention his regular blog posts, podcast episodes, and social media profiles--Campbell has provided endless value to his viewers. According to the digital marketing expert, that’s the key to SEO success. Campbell says he has spent “the last 18 years continually investing in my own development...I aim to keep ahead of the competition.” And he recognizes that the YouTube channel wasn’t just a passion project. It was an SEO strategy. Campbell explained the channel got him “a lot of traffic and exposure alongside some affiliate sales and that has also led onto other business deals and consultancy.”

In the end, Campbell hopes this story is a motivational lesson for his followers and students. By continuing to work hard and provide valuable content for his viewers, Campbell has managed to survive and thrive during the economic downturn. And he says if he can do it, you can too. You can learn how for free on his now-sponsored YouTube channel.

Craig Campell SEO is a Glasgow based SEO expert who has been working in SEO for 18 years. Campbell works with a small staff to provide customized SEO solutions for his clients, with whom he works very closely. Campbell is also a sought-after speaker on SEO and Digital Marketing and has spoken at countless conferences on the topics. You can listen to his podcast, Craig Campbell's Digital Marketing Podcast, on Spotify, Google Play, and SoundCloud.

