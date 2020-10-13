New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gait Biometrics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767934/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on gait biometrics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing potential of gait biometrics for elderly care and contactless biometrics. In addition, growing potential of gait biometrics for elderly care is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gait biometrics market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes



The gait biometrics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Sports

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased R&D spending by vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the gait biometrics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our gait biometrics market covers the following areas:

• Gait biometrics market sizing

• Gait biometrics market forecast

• Gait biometrics market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767934/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001