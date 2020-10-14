New York, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global POS Printer Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03606971/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on POS printer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing deployment of POS terminals, growing demand for mPOS printers and increasing focus on maximizing product value offerings. In addition, increasing deployment of POS terminals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The POS printer market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes



The POS printer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Thermal POS printer

• Impact POS printer



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies rising adoption of POS printers in emerging applications as one of the prime reasons driving the POS printer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing partnerships with market participants and growing investments in physical retail stores will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our POS printer market covers the following areas:

• POS printer market sizing

• POS printer market forecast

• POS printer market industry analysis





