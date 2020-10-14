The latest Apple Watch, Fitbit, smartwatch & fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day, including Apple Watch SE, Fitbit Sense, Garmin vivoactive & Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals
Here’s our guide to the best Fitbit, Apple Watch, fitness tracker & smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2020, together with all the top discounts on the Fitibit Charge, Fitbit Versa, Apple Watch Series 6, Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active & Garmin fenix. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon - with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor
- Save $60 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44MM) at Amazon - available in three color finishes and comes with ECG app, optical heart sensor, and built-in compass (renewed model)
- Save $51 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)
- Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes
Best Fitbit deals:
- Save up to 28% on Fitbit Sense, Versa 3 & 2, Charge 4 & 3, Alta HR, Inspire 2 & more top-rated Fitbit models - at the Prime Day sale
- Save 29% on the Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - with heart rate, music, and Alexa built-in
- Save 56% on the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch at Amazon - with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smart features, & 4 day battery life
- Save $50 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch (Built-in GPS) at Amazon - with small and large interchangeable bands, Android and iOS compatibility & fitness and health tracking
- Save up to $35 on the latest Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers - click the link for all the latest Prime Day deals on Fitbit smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Charge 4 & Inspire 2
Best Garmin deals:
- Save up to $150 on Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner & Venu smartwatches - check all the latest deals on top-rated Garmin smartwatches like the Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4, Fenix 6 & Forerunner series
- Save 47% on the Garmin Tactix Charlie Premium GPS Watch at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - with tactical functionality and night vision goggle compatibility
- Save $150 on the Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS at Amazon - built to US Military grade standards, with fitness and health tracking as well as smart notifications
- Save $150 on the Garmin vívoactive 4 Smartwatch with Pulse Ox sensors at Amazon - features body energy monitoring, Spotify compatibility, & 8 days of battery life
- Save 51% on the Garmin Forerunner 645 GPS Running Watch at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - with contactless payment, Spotify compatibility, and 7 days battery life
- Save 25% on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker at Amazon - with Pulse OX and heart rate monitoring, call and text notifications & seven day battery life
- Check out the full range of Garmin smartwatches, GPS devices & golf gear on sale for Prime Day
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:
- Save up to $40 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at the Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Active 2 & Samsung Gear wearables
- Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 at Amazon - with ECG, heart rate tracking, oxygen level monitoring & Android and iOS compatibility
- Save $91 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch at Amazon - 46mm, GPS, Bluetooth, built-in health tracking, 270mAh battery, Android & iOS compatibility
- Save 30% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active at Amazon - 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, smart notifications and autodetect for up to 6 exercises
More watch deals:
- Save up to $72 on a wide selection of watches at the Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on men’s and women’s wrist watches, smartwatches & luxury watches
- Save up to $101 on smartwatches from top brands like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Fossil & Samsung Galaxy Watch - click the link to shop the full range of smartwatches on sale for Prime Day
- Save up to 52% on luxury watches from Rolex, Tag Heuer, Fossil, G Shock & more top watch manufacturers - at the Prime Day sale
- Save up to 29% on fitness trackers & wearables at the Prime Day sale - save on a wide range of fitness trackers from top brands like Fitbit, Garmin & Letsfit
- Save 46% on the Michael Kors Men's Lexington Silver-Tone Watch at Amazon - water resistant up to 50mm and with scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass
- Save $136 on the Michael Kors Parker Stainless Steel Watch With Glitz Accents at Amazon - 39mm case, 17mm band width, scratch-resistant mineral crystal glass, water resistant
- Save 52% on the Fossil Women's Riley Stainless Steel Watch at Amazon - multifunction watch with interchangeable bands, and water resistant up to 100 meters
- Save $56 on the Fossil Men's Nate Chronograph Watch (Water Resistant) at Amazon - stainless steel watch with interchangeable straps
- Save $532 on the TAG Heuer Men's 'Formula 1' Stainless Steel Dress Watch at Amazon - Swiss quartz, with fixed stainless steel bezel and luminous silver tone hands
- Save $147 on the Emporio Armani Men's Renato Stainless Steel Dress Watch at Amazon - 43 mm stainless steel case, Japanese quartz movement, water-resistant
- Save $199 on the Gucci SYNC XXL Swiss Quartz Stainless Steel Watch at Amazon - 46-mm case with mineral crystal dial window, Swiss quartz movement with analog display
- Save 53% on the Seiko Women's Swarovski Crystal-Accented Stainless Steel Solar Watch at Amazon - 22-mm stainless steel case, solar-power Japanese quartz movement
- Save $208 on the Citizen Men's Eco-Drive Navihawk Atomic Timekeeping Watch at Amazon - 48mm stainless steel, multi-function chronographs, luminous markers
- Save 45% on the Citizen Women's Eco-Drive Watch at Amazon - 26 mm stainless steel case, stainless steel bracelet, water resistant
- Save 54% on the Bulova Men's BVA-SERIES 120 Automatic Strap Watch at Amazon - stainless steel case, automatic movement, fixed bezel, scratch resistant mineral crystal
In need of some more Apple Watch, Fitbit, smartwatch & fitness tracker deals? Click here to compare the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
Prime Day offers are available for a limited period of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.
Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.
A wide selection of Garmin, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. The Prime Day sale in 2019 was the biggest event ever for sales of Amazon’s devices - top sellers worldwide included the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.
In need of some more Apple Watch, Fitbit & smartwatch deals? Click here to view the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)