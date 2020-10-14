The latest Apple Watch, Fitbit, smartwatch & fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day, including Apple Watch SE, Fitbit Sense, Garmin vivoactive & Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deals



Here’s our guide to the best Fitbit, Apple Watch, fitness tracker & smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2020, together with all the top discounts on the Fitibit Charge, Fitbit Versa, Apple Watch Series 6, Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active & Garmin fenix. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best Apple Watch deals:



Best Fitbit deals:





Best Garmin deals:



Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:





More watch deals:







In need of some more Apple Watch, Fitbit, smartwatch & fitness tracker deals? Click here to compare the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.



Prime Day offers are available for a limited period of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.



A wide selection of Garmin, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and Fitbit fitness trackers and smartwatches can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. The Prime Day sale in 2019 was the biggest event ever for sales of Amazon’s devices - top sellers worldwide included the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.



In need of some more Apple Watch, Fitbit & smartwatch deals? Click here to view the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

