A list of all the top baby, toddler & kids deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring all the top discounts on the Graco Grows4Me 4-in-1 car seat, double strollers, Pampers & Huggies diapers, baby monitors, toys, clothing & more
Here’s a round-up of all the top toddler, kids, and baby products deals for Amazon Prime Day, including offers on top-rated Graco convertible car seats, toddler strollers, baby monitors, toys, diapers, diaper bags, travel systems, and more. Browse the best deals listed below.
Best baby supplies & clothing deals:
- Save up to 44% on a wide range of baby products at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on baby clothing, accessories and essentials
- Save up to 25% on baby care, clothing, accessories, toys & gear - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 20% on kids clothing, tablets, toys & craft supplies - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 30% on baby diapers from top brands such as Pampers, Huggies & Luvs - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 44% on the Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment at Amazon - fragrance-free treatment for diaper rash, chapped cheeks and minor scrapes
- Save up to 25% on the Pampers Pure Protection Hypoallergenic Baby Diapers at Amazon - enriched with shea butter and guarantees up to 12 hours of wetness protection
- Save up to 30% on the Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers at Amazon - Huggies GentleAbsorb liner, Huggies leak lock system, hypoallergenic, soft and breathable
- Save up to 29% on the Babyganics Skin Love Ultra Absorbent Diapers at Amazon - formulated without chlorine, latex, petroleum based lotions or fragrances
- Save 30% on The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers at Amazon - size 5 diapers with TrueAbsorb Technology in cute trains and teal tribal print design
- Save 28% on the Seventh Generation Size 6 Baby Diapers - 108 count good for a month’s supply of absorbent diapers that are free of chemicals and fragrances
- Save $93 on the Country Critters Wooden Activity Play Cube by Hape at Amazon - wooden learning puzzle toy for toddlers, 5-sided activity center w/ animal friends, shapes, mazes & more
Best strollers, crib & baby monitor deals:
- Save up to 45% on baby strollers from Graco, UPPAbaby and more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 40% on toddler clothes, shoes, car seats & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 25% on baby monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on best-selling HD video baby monitors from top brands such as Motorola and VTech
- Save $62 on the Graco Ready2Grow LX Double Stroller at Amazon - 12 different riding options for two children from infant to youth
- Save 30% on the Graco Verb Travel System at Amazon - includes verb stroller and SnugRide 30 infant car seat
- Save 25% on the Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System at Amazon - parent tray with 2 cupholders, front swivel wheel for easy maneuvering, locks for jogging
- Save 20% on the Graco Modes Click Connect Stroller at Amazon - ten riding options, from infant car seat carrier to infant strollers and toddler strollers
- Save 36% on the LÍLLÉbaby Complete All Seasons Baby and Child Carrier at Amazon - 6 ergonomic carry styles for 360-degree babywearing, front & back straps
- Save 25% on the Ergobaby 360 All-Position Baby Carrier at Amazon - with lumbar support and cool air mesh (12-45 Pounds)
- Save 25% on the Victure FHD Baby Monitor at Amazon - Featuring motion detection and night vision, compatible with iOS & Android
- Save $100 on the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor at Amazon - safety alerts for covered face, danger zone & sleep analytics, FHD night vision, 2-way audio, cry & temperature detection
- Save $30 on the Babysense HD Video Baby Monitor at Amazon - Two HD cameras with remote, 960ft range, two-way audio, zoom, & night vision
- Save $129 on the Dream On Me, Carson Classic 3 in 1 Convertible Crib at Amazon - multi functional, stationary (non drop side) rail design, dual hooded, safety locking wheels
- Save 27% on the Toddleroo by North States 3 in 1 Metal Superyard at Amazon - 144" long extra wide baby gate, barrier or play yard, hardware or freestanding, 6 panels, 10 sq.ft. enclosure
Best car seat deals:
Interested in more baby, toddler, and kids items deals? Click here to shop the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
Prime Day deals last for a restricted length of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime members get exclusive deals on Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day site-wide sale that offers deals on a wide range of products such as Amazon devices, laptops, apparel, and more.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.
Numerous deals are available on baby monitors, diapers, diaper bags, Graco car seats and baby to toddler strollers, clothing, and toys during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The biggest in Amazon’s history, last year’s Prime Day sale sold more than 175 million items including smart home devices, kitchen appliances and grocery items.
Searching for more baby, toddler, and kids deals? Click here to access the full selection of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)