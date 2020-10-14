Prime Day kids, toddler & baby care product deals for 2020 are finally here, check out all the top diaper, stroller, baby monitor, Graco car seat, potty training & rail guard deals below
Here’s our round-up of the best toddler, kids & baby care & safety deals for Prime Day, featuring deals on Graco car seats, high chairs, baby wipes & diapers, baby carriers & strollers, baby monitors & more . Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best car seat deals:
Best baby supplies & clothing deals:
- Save up to 44% on a wide range of baby products at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on baby clothing, accessories and essentials
- Save up to 25% on baby care, clothing, accessories, toys & gear - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 20% on kids clothing, tablets, toys & craft supplies - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 30% on baby diapers from top brands such as Pampers, Huggies & Luvs - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save 44% on the Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment at Amazon - fragrance-free treatment for diaper rash, chapped cheeks and minor scrapes
- Save up to 25% on the Pampers Pure Protection Hypoallergenic Baby Diapers at Amazon - enriched with shea butter and guarantees up to 12 hours of wetness protection
- Save up to 30% on the Huggies Little Snugglers Baby Diapers at Amazon - Huggies GentleAbsorb liner, Huggies leak lock system, hypoallergenic, soft and breathable
- Save up to 29% on the Babyganics Skin Love Ultra Absorbent Diapers at Amazon - formulated without chlorine, latex, petroleum based lotions or fragrances
- Save 30% on The Honest Company Super Club Box Diapers at Amazon - size 5 diapers with TrueAbsorb Technology in cute trains and teal tribal print design
- Save 28% on the Seventh Generation Size 6 Baby Diapers - 108 count good for a month’s supply of absorbent diapers that are free of chemicals and fragrances
- Save $93 on the Country Critters Wooden Activity Play Cube by Hape at Amazon - wooden learning puzzle toy for toddlers, 5-sided activity center w/ animal friends, shapes, mazes & more
Best strollers, crib & baby monitor deals:
- Save up to 45% on baby strollers from Graco, UPPAbaby and more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 40% on toddler clothes, shoes, car seats & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 25% on baby monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on best-selling HD video baby monitors from top brands such as Motorola and VTech
- Save $62 on the Graco Ready2Grow LX Double Stroller at Amazon - 12 different riding options for two children from infant to youth
- Save 30% on the Graco Verb Travel System at Amazon - includes verb stroller and SnugRide 30 infant car seat
- Save 25% on the Baby Trend Expedition Jogger Travel System at Amazon - parent tray with 2 cupholders, front swivel wheel for easy maneuvering, locks for jogging
- Save 20% on the Graco Modes Click Connect Stroller at Amazon - ten riding options, from infant car seat carrier to infant strollers and toddler strollers
- Save 36% on the LÍLLÉbaby Complete All Seasons Baby and Child Carrier at Amazon - 6 ergonomic carry styles for 360-degree babywearing, front & back straps
- Save 25% on the Ergobaby 360 All-Position Baby Carrier at Amazon - with lumbar support and cool air mesh (12-45 Pounds)
- Save 25% on the Victure FHD Baby Monitor at Amazon - Featuring motion detection and night vision, compatible with iOS & Android
- Save $100 on the Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor at Amazon - safety alerts for covered face, danger zone & sleep analytics, FHD night vision, 2-way audio, cry & temperature detection
- Save $30 on the Babysense HD Video Baby Monitor at Amazon - Two HD cameras with remote, 960ft range, two-way audio, zoom, & night vision
- Save $129 on the Dream On Me, Carson Classic 3 in 1 Convertible Crib at Amazon - multi functional, stationary (non drop side) rail design, dual hooded, safety locking wheels
- Save 27% on the Toddleroo by North States 3 in 1 Metal Superyard at Amazon - 144" long extra wide baby gate, barrier or play yard, hardware or freestanding, 6 panels, 10 sq.ft. enclosure
Looking for more kids, toddler & baby item deals? Click here to browse the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
Prime Day offers only last for a certain period of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event and celebration for Prime members, featuring deals and discounts across thousands of items.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and gain full access to all the best Prime Day deals.
Stroller, car seat, baby monitor, diaper, wipes & more baby, kids & toddler deals are among the most sought-after savings on Amazon Prime Day, making this sales event a great time to buy. From baby diapers to car seats, Amazon’s baby products department has it all. There are also numerous baby strollers, baby monitors, and kids’ toys and clothes to choose from, so one doesn’t have to look elsewhere to complete their shopping list for their little one.
Baby diaper bag backpacks have recently gained popularity, and among the best-selling diaper bags are from RUVALINO and Upsimples. Families who often travel need to invest in a good car seat. The Graco 4Ever and Extend2Fit car seats are reliable options that can be used until the baby grows into a toddler. They also have enough storage to fit baby diapers, clothes, and other essentials.
Amazon also carries a wide range of baby monitors, a must-have for growing families. VTech and Infant Optics have long-range audio and video baby monitors that work well even in larger houses.
This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is happening in the fourth quarter of 2020, much later than its usual July schedule.
Want some more deals on baby nursery essentials? Click here to shop the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)