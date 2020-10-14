Compare the latest kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring deals on refrigerators, toaster & microwave ovens, Dutch ovens, smokers, blenders, espresso machines & Keurig coffee makers



Here’s our list of the top Nespresso, Keurig, Instant Pot, KitchenAid, Vitamix, Ninja, and kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with sales on air fryers, smart ovens, personal blenders, wine refrigerator, smokers and grills, Dutch ovens, and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best Instant Pot & cooker deals:





Best air fryer deals:







Best grill & smoker deals:





Best KitchenAid deals:





Best Vitamix & blender deals:





Best oven & microwave deals:







Best fridge deals:



Best coffee maker deals:





More kitchen deals:







Looking for more kitchen appliance deals? Click here to shop the full selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

Prime Day deals only last for a brief time period. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime members, Prime Day is a yearly sales event where Amazon offers impressive deals on gadgets, appliances, apparel, and more.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.



Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on KitchenAid, Ninja and Vitamix blenders, Instant Pot multicookers and air fryers, Breville espresso machines, Nespresso and Keurig coffee makers, Weber smokers and grills, refrigerators, Cuisinart toaster ovens, microwave ovens, and Lodge Dutch ovens during the two-day sale. This year’s Amazon Prime Day sale is happening in the fourth quarter of 2020, much later than its usual July schedule.



Interested in more deals on kitchen appliances? Click here to compare the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.



About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

