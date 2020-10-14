Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Magnesium - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metal Magnesium Market accounted for $3.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.



Increasing die casting requirements in automotive and various structural applications, growing adoption of magnesium metal in making of aluminium alloys, and investment in automotive R&D are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, chemically reactive and low ductility are hampering the growth of the market.



Magnesium is a silvery-white metal, and one of the lightest metals available for various structural applications which have an excellent strength to weight ratio. It is found in large deposits of magnesite, dolomite, other minerals, and in mineral waters, where magnesium ion is soluble.



Based on the application, the aluminium alloys segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the addition of magnesium metal in alloys increases strength and strain hardening ability and these alloys are non-heat-treatable alloys and are used for structural applications.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption in end-use industries such as automotive and electronics industries and rapidly increasing industrial base due to shifting in manufacturing base of the major end-use industries into Asia-Pacific especially in China and India.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Classification

5.1 Introduction

5.2 >99%

5.3 97%-99%

5.4 95%-97%



6 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Magnesium Rods

6.3 Magnesium Plate

6.4 Magnesium Ingots



7 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pure Magnesium

7.3 Magnesium Compounds

7.4 Magnesium Alloys



8 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Manufacturing Process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electrolytic Process

8.3 Recycling

8.4 Thermal Reduction Process



9 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aluminium Alloys

9.3 Die Casting

9.4 Iron & Steel Making Desulphurization

9.5 Metal Reduction

9.6 Titanium Reduction

9.7 Other Applications

9.7.1 Sacrificial Anodes

9.7.2 Pyrotechnics

9.7.3 Chemicals



10 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.3 Electronics

10.4 Aerospace & Defense

10.5 Medical& Healthcare

10.6 Construction

10.7 Other End-users

10.7.1 Cathodic Protection & Nodularisation

10.7.2 Sports

10.7.3 Packaging & Printing



11 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Geography



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launches

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 VSMPO-Avisma

13.2 Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co. Ltd.

13.3 Nippon Kinzoku

13.4 Latrobe Magnesium

13.5 Esan

13.6 Dead Sea Magnesium

13.7 Alliance Magnesium

13.8 US Magnesium LLC.

13.9 POSCO

13.10 RIMA Group

13.11 Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO

13.12 Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co. Ltd.

13.13 Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co. Ltd.

13.14 Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co. Ltd.

13.15 Yulin Wanyuan Magnesium



