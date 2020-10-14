Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Magnesium - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Metal Magnesium Market accounted for $3.58 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.23 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
What the report offers:
Increasing die casting requirements in automotive and various structural applications, growing adoption of magnesium metal in making of aluminium alloys, and investment in automotive R&D are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, chemically reactive and low ductility are hampering the growth of the market.
Magnesium is a silvery-white metal, and one of the lightest metals available for various structural applications which have an excellent strength to weight ratio. It is found in large deposits of magnesite, dolomite, other minerals, and in mineral waters, where magnesium ion is soluble.
Based on the application, the aluminium alloys segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as the addition of magnesium metal in alloys increases strength and strain hardening ability and these alloys are non-heat-treatable alloys and are used for structural applications.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption in end-use industries such as automotive and electronics industries and rapidly increasing industrial base due to shifting in manufacturing base of the major end-use industries into Asia-Pacific especially in China and India.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Classification
5.1 Introduction
5.2 >99%
5.3 97%-99%
5.4 95%-97%
6 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Magnesium Rods
6.3 Magnesium Plate
6.4 Magnesium Ingots
7 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pure Magnesium
7.3 Magnesium Compounds
7.4 Magnesium Alloys
8 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Manufacturing Process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electrolytic Process
8.3 Recycling
8.4 Thermal Reduction Process
9 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aluminium Alloys
9.3 Die Casting
9.4 Iron & Steel Making Desulphurization
9.5 Metal Reduction
9.6 Titanium Reduction
9.7 Other Applications
9.7.1 Sacrificial Anodes
9.7.2 Pyrotechnics
9.7.3 Chemicals
10 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.3 Electronics
10.4 Aerospace & Defense
10.5 Medical& Healthcare
10.6 Construction
10.7 Other End-users
10.7.1 Cathodic Protection & Nodularisation
10.7.2 Sports
10.7.3 Packaging & Printing
11 Global Metal Magnesium Market, By Geography
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launches
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 VSMPO-Avisma
13.2 Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co. Ltd.
13.3 Nippon Kinzoku
13.4 Latrobe Magnesium
13.5 Esan
13.6 Dead Sea Magnesium
13.7 Alliance Magnesium
13.8 US Magnesium LLC.
13.9 POSCO
13.10 RIMA Group
13.11 Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO
13.12 Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co. Ltd.
13.13 Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co. Ltd.
13.14 Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co. Ltd.
13.15 Yulin Wanyuan Magnesium
