The top Prime Day 4K monitor, desktop PC & computer deals for 2020, including Dell, HP, Samsung, and Acer gaming PC & monitor savings
Compare the latest desktop computer and PC monitor deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring all the best sales on ultra-wide and curved 4K monitors, gaming PCs, and powerful desktop computers from Dell, Samsung, HP, and more. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best PC deals:
- Save up to 45% on PCs & desktop computers from HP, Dell & many more top PC manufacturers at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $148 on HP PCs, laptops & printers such as the HP Pavilion, Spectre, Elite & Omen - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 44% on Dell PCs, laptops & more at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Dell computers, Chromebooks, XPS laptops & more
- Save 45% on the Dell OptiPlex 3070 Micro PC Desktop Computer at Amazon - Featuring Intel Core i5-9500T, 2666 MHz DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, VESA mount, space-saving size
- Save 23% on the Dell Optiplex 990 SFF PC Desktop Computer (Renewed) at Amazon - with Intel Core i5 processor, DDR3 SDRAM, DVDRW, Keyboard & Mouse, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Windows 10 Pro, & 20-inch LCD Monitor
- Save up to $50 on the Dell Inspiron Small Desktop at Amazon - with 9th gen Intel Core i3, Intel UHD graphics 630, DDR4 RAM, SSD storage, 2.4 GHz processor, & Windows 10 Home
- Check out the full range of PCs & desktop computers on sale for Amazon Prime Day - find the latest savings on desktop & all-in-one PCs
Best monitor deals:
- Save up to 39% on computer monitors at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling gaming monitors, curved monitors, 4K monitors and many more computer displays
- Save $349 on the BenQ EX3501R 21:9 Ultrawide Curved QHD Monitor at Amazon - HDR (3440 X 1440), eye-care tech, 100 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync support
- Save $221 on the LG 38GL950G-B 38 Inch Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra Wide 1440p, UltraGear Nano IPS, 1ms, 144HZ refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC
- Save $200 on the Samsung 34-Inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 100Hz, QLED panel, 3440 x 1440p, 4ms response
- Save $351 on the ALIENWARE Curved 34-Inch WQHD Monitor at Amazon - 1900R curved, 3440 X 1440 120Hz, wide 21: 9 display maximizes FOV
- Save $320 on the Acer Predator XB271HU 27" Monitor at Amazon - WQHD (2560x1440) NVIDIA G-SYNC, IPS, Display Port & HDMI Port, 144Hz
- Save 31% on the BenQ ZOWIE XL2411P 24 Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor at Amazon - 1080P 1ms | Black eQualizer & color vibrance for competitive edge
- Save $101 on the HP 27-Inch FHD Monitor with Built-in Audio at Amazon - anti-glare, IPS, 1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz, AMD Freesync
- Save $185 on the Dell UltraSharp 34-Inch Curved LED-Lit Monitor at Amazon - QHD Ultra-Wide 1440p, USB, HDMI, USB 3.0
- Save $90 on the Dell 24-Inch LED-Backlit IPS Monitor at Amazon - Featuring an anti-glare 3H hard coating IPS screen with 8 ms response, FHD 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz, 1000:1 contrast, ComfortView, & DisplayPort, VGA, HDMI and USB inputs
- Save 25% on the Dell Gaming 27 Inch Curved FHD 144Hz 1080p Monitor at Amazon - VA ultra-thin bezel, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, HDMI, DisplayPort, VESA Certified
- Check out the full range of 4K, curved, computer & gaming monitors on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Searching for more desktop computer, PC, and monitor deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to view the entire range of active deals at the moment.
