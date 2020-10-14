Prime Day desktop monitor & computer deals for 2020, including the latest Dell, Acer, HP, ASUS, LG & Skytech PC & monitor sales



Best PC deals:







Best monitor deals:







Gaming PC, All-in-One desktop computer & 144Hz, 165Hz & 240Hz monitor deals from Dell, HP, LG, Acer & more, are among the most sought-after savings on Amazon Prime Day, making this sales event a great time to buy. Shopping for a desktop computer can be intimidating due to the various PC parts that you need to consider. You need to choose different parts and make sure that they are compatible with each other to ensure a properly working PC. Thankfully, there are a lot of pre-built PCs on Amazon so that you can just get one without worrying about compatibility and other possible issues.

Brands such as CYBERPOWERPC, Skytech, Acer, HP, Lenovo and Dell all have different pre-built desktop computers at different price points to suit your budget. The Skytech Archangel Gaming Computer is an affordable PC with decent specs. It features a 6-core Ryzen CPU and a GTX 1660 graphics card, along with a 500GB SSD and 8GB RAM.



After choosing your PC, you then need to get a monitor. There is a lot of options to choose from and it can get overwhelming as well. If your PC is for gaming, consider a monitor with a high refresh rate like the Sceptre IPS 24” gaming monitor 165Hz. If your PC is more for work or productivity, a 4K or an ultrawide monitor might be the better option for the extra screen real estate.



