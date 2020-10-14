Amazon Prime Day webcam, DSLR & security camera deals for 2020, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Logitech, Blink, Ring & Arlo camera offers
Amazon Prime Day experts have found the latest camera deals for Prime Day 2020, together with all the latest offers on Ring, Arlo and Blink security cams, Logitech webcams, and Nikon, Canon and Sony digital SLR cameras. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best security camera deals:
Best webcam deals:
Best digital camera deals:
Best camera lens & photography deals:
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of camera lenses at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on wide angle, auto-focus and telephoto zoom camera lenses
- Save $100 on the Canon EF 17-40mm f/4L USM Ultra Wide Angle Zoom Lens at Amazon - for Canon SLR cameras, suitable for wedding/nature photography, weather resistant construction
- Save 41% on the Panasonic LUMIX G VARIO Mirrorless Camera Lens at Amazon - a medium zoom lens with 45-150mm focal length and F4.0 - 5.6 ASPH
- Save $50 on the Sony 85mm F/1.8-22 Medium-Telephoto Fixed Prime Camera Lens at Amazon - wide f/1.8 maximum aperture enables beautiful defocusing effects and more
- Save on the HPUSN Softbox Photography Lighting Kit at Amazon - equipment for professional studio including bulbs, reflectors, and adjustable stands
- Save $100 on the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm F4.0-5.6 R Zoom Lens at Amazon - for Micro Four Thirds cameras, lightweight, portable design, great for portraits and sports
- Check out the full range of photography deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on a wide range of entry-level and professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras, lenses, bundles & accessories
Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:
- Save up to $500 on DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon & Canon - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 30% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Sony Alpha, Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon & Canon mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $200 on Nikon DSLR, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Nikon digital SLR cameras, COOLPIX digital cameras and full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses
- Save up to 22% on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Canon digital SLR camera bodies, lenses and bundles, PowerShot digital cameras and mirrorless cameras
- Save up to 30% on the Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera at Amazon - with 24.3MP, LCD display and Power Zoom lenses
- Save 22% on the Canon EOS 80D DSLR Kit at Amazon - with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 image stabilization STM lens
- Save 22% on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body at Amazon - full frame and Wi-Fi enabled with 26.2 megapixel resolution, dual pixel CMOS AF, and full HD 60p video
- Save up to $50 on the Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection AF plus 4K video
- Save up to $210 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon - with 45.7MP resolution, larger Z mount, and 4K ultra-HD video
- Save up to $550 on the Sony α7R IV Full-frame Mirrorless Camera at Amazon - world’s first 61MP full frame 35 millimeter back illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor
- Save up to $110 on the Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera at Amazon - with a compact, lightweight and high-quality RF lens with a versatile zoom range of 24-105mm and optical image stabilization
- Save up to $250 on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV Full Frame Digital SLR Camera at Amazon - with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM lens kit
- Save up to $504 on the Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera at Amazon - with XF18-55mm lens kit, 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, and 4K movie recording
- Save on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras and point & shoot cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Want some more deals on Canon, Ring and Logitech cameras?
Prime Day 2020 discounts run for a limited period of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of camera deals on Amazon. From outdoor security cameras to high-end DSLRs, Amazon carries a wide range of camera brands that suit different budgets. The Alexa-compatible Blink Mini and Ring Spotlight Cam indoor security cameras are popular among shoppers who are looking to improve their home security. For outdoor security cameras, the Blink Outdoor and XT2 are excellent options.
Amazon also offers DSLR cameras from reputable brands such as Canon, Nikon, and Sony. The Wi-Fi enabled Canon EOS 6D Mark II and Nikon D3500 are among the best-selling DSLR cameras on Amazon. Meanwhile, Sony’s a7 III and the Canon EOS R remain among the best mirrorless cameras for beginners or those who want a vlogging camera.
The demand for webcams has significantly increased in 2020, thanks to more and more meetings and classes being held remotely. While laptop webcams work, more users find the need for 1080p webcams that deliver better video and audio quality. The Logitech HD Pro C920 and C930e 1080p webcams are solid options that don’t break the bank.
Meanwhile, streamers might want to upgrade to the Logitech Brio webcam that can stream and record in Ultra HD.
Traditionally, Prime Day has always been in July to celebrate Amazon’s birthday. This new later date for Prime Day 2020 makes it the latest that Amazon has ever run the event
.
