New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butene-1 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820653/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $964.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Butene-1 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$964.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Valeraldehyde Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR
In the global Valeraldehyde segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$344.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$464.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820653/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Butene-1 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Butene-1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Butene-1 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Butene-1 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: LLDPE (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: LLDPE (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: LLDPE (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: HDPE (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: HDPE (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: HDPE (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Valeraldehyde (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Valeraldehyde (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Valeraldehyde (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Butene-1 Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in the United States
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Butene-1 Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 21: Canadian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butene-1
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Japanese Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 24: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Butene-1 Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Butene-1 Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Butene-1 Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Butene-1 Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 30: European Butene-1 Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 32: Butene-1 Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 35: French Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Butene-1 Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: German Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Butene-1 Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Butene-1 in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: United Kingdom Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Butene-1 Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 48: Spanish Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 51: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Butene-1 Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Butene-1 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: Rest of Europe Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 56: Butene-1 Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Butene-1 Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Australian Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Butene-1 Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019
Table 66: Indian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Butene-1 Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: South Korean Butene-1 Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Butene-1 in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Butene-1 Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 74: Butene-1 Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Latin American Butene-1 Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Latin American Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Butene-1 Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 80: Butene-1 Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: Argentinean Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 82: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Brazilian Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Brazilian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 85: Butene-1 Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Mexican Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Butene-1 Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Butene-1 Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Butene-1 Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butene-1
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Iranian Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 99: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 101: Butene-1 Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Israeli Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Butene-1 Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Butene-1 Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Butene-1 Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 108: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Butene-1 Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 112: African Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 114: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820653/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: