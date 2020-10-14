New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Butene-1 Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820653/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $964.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Butene-1 market in the U.S. is estimated at US$964.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Valeraldehyde Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Valeraldehyde segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$344.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$464.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BP Chemicals

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

China National Petroleum Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

ONGC Petro additions Limited

Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore (Private) Limited

PetroChina Co., Ltd.

Praxair, Inc.

Shell Chemicals LP

TPC Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820653/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Butene-1 Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Butene-1 Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Butene-1 Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Butene-1 Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: LLDPE (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: LLDPE (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: LLDPE (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: HDPE (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: HDPE (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: HDPE (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Valeraldehyde (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Valeraldehyde (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Valeraldehyde (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Butene-1 Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Butene-1 Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butene-1

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Butene-1 Market Review in China in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Butene-1 Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Butene-1 Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Butene-1 Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: European Butene-1 Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Butene-1 Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Butene-1 Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: German Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Butene-1 Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Butene-1 in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Butene-1 Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 48: Spanish Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 51: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Butene-1 Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Butene-1 Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of Europe Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Butene-1 Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Butene-1 Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Australian Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 64: Indian Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Butene-1 Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019



Table 66: Indian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Butene-1 Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: South Korean Butene-1 Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Butene-1 in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Butene-1 Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Butene-1 Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 74: Butene-1 Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Butene-1 Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Latin American Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Butene-1 Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 80: Butene-1 Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: Argentinean Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 82: Butene-1 Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Brazilian Butene-1 Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Brazilian Butene-1 Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 85: Butene-1 Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Mexican Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Butene-1 Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Butene-1 Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Butene-1 Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Butene-1

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Iranian Butene-1 Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Butene-1 Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Butene-1 Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Butene-1 Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Israeli Butene-1 Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Butene-1 in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Butene-1 Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Saudi Arabian Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Butene-1 Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: United Arab Emirates Butene-1 Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Butene-1 Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Rest of Middle East Butene-1 Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Butene-1 Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 112: African Butene-1 Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Butene-1 Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 114: Butene-1 Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820653/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001