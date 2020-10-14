Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Embedded Software and Tools - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing usage of embedded software and tools in wearable technology, electronic design automation (EDA), and increasing adoption of multi-core technology in embedded software are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, privacy & data security issues, increasing costs are hampering the market growth.



Embedded software and tools are computer software, which is written to control machines or devices that are not typically thought of as computers. They are typically specialized for particular hardware that runs and has time & memory constraints. Embedded software is written on computer chips and integrated into hardware systems. Once embedded and implemented into hardware, the software cannot be altered by users. This software is usually developed for special hardware that uses real time OS such as Lynx OS, Windows CE, Fusion RTOS, and Others.



Based on the tool, the real-time operating system (RTOS) segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increase in the adoption of RTOSs in vehicles. The RTOS helps vehicle manufacturers to address safety issues associated with autonomous driving.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the presence of nations such as China, India and Japan, where the nations are focused on the development of advanced ICT goods, coupled with the presence of a significant ICT infrastructure in the nations.



Moreover, an RTOS provides the rigorous resource management and scheduling required to meet the demands of applications- with multitasking, threads, priority-driven preemptive scheduling, and fast context-switching.



