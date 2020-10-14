Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Lead - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Recycled Lead Market accounted for $15.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, rising energy storage application across data centres, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. However, the availability of alternative lithium-ion batteries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Recycled lead is also known as secondary lead and it is extracted from components containing lead such as lead-acid batteries, cable sheathings, lead sheet boards etc. Globally, lead has the highest recycling rates, better than common recyclable items such as glass, newspaper, paper and cardboard, and rigid plastics.
By application, the battery segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is cost-efficient, easy to manufacture, and has a low rate of self-discharge.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the low labour cost, availability of proper infrastructure, and proximity to end-user industries.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 End-user Analysis
3.9 Emerging Markets
3.10 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Lead Oxides
5.3 Soft/Pure Lead
5.4 Lead Alloys
6 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solid Phase Electrolytic Reduction Process
6.3 Pyrometallurgy Process
6.4 Wet Smelting Process
7 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Radiation Shielding
7.3 Rolls & Extruded Products
7.4 Lead Acid Batteries
7.5 Pigments & Other Compounds
7.6 Battery
8 Global Recycled Lead Market, By End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Construction
8.3 Transportation
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Energy
8.6 Electronics
8.7 Data Centers
9 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launches
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Exide Batteries
11.2 Boliden Group
11.3 Doe Run Company
11.4 Aqua Metals Inc.
11.5 Canada Metal North America Ltd.
11.6 Mayco Industries
11.7 Nyrstar
11.8 Recylex SA
11.9 SAR Recycle
11.10 ECOBAT Technologies
11.11 Gravitas Group
11.12 ENERSYS
11.13 KOREAZInc.
11.14 Yuguang Gold Lead Co Ltd.
