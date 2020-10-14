Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Lead - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Recycled Lead Market accounted for $15.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $21.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are increasing demand for uninterrupted power supply, rising energy storage application across data centres, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. However, the availability of alternative lithium-ion batteries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Recycled lead is also known as secondary lead and it is extracted from components containing lead such as lead-acid batteries, cable sheathings, lead sheet boards etc. Globally, lead has the highest recycling rates, better than common recyclable items such as glass, newspaper, paper and cardboard, and rigid plastics.



By application, the battery segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it is cost-efficient, easy to manufacture, and has a low rate of self-discharge.



Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the low labour cost, availability of proper infrastructure, and proximity to end-user industries.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End-user Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Lead Oxides

5.3 Soft/Pure Lead

5.4 Lead Alloys



6 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solid Phase Electrolytic Reduction Process

6.3 Pyrometallurgy Process

6.4 Wet Smelting Process



7 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radiation Shielding

7.3 Rolls & Extruded Products

7.4 Lead Acid Batteries

7.5 Pigments & Other Compounds

7.6 Battery



8 Global Recycled Lead Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Construction

8.3 Transportation

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Energy

8.6 Electronics

8.7 Data Centers



9 Global Recycled Lead Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Exide Batteries

11.2 Boliden Group

11.3 Doe Run Company

11.4 Aqua Metals Inc.

11.5 Canada Metal North America Ltd.

11.6 Mayco Industries

11.7 Nyrstar

11.8 Recylex SA

11.9 SAR Recycle

11.10 ECOBAT Technologies

11.11 Gravitas Group

11.12 ENERSYS

11.13 KOREAZInc.

11.14 Yuguang Gold Lead Co Ltd.



