Global Farm Management Software and Services Market accounted for $1,004.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,984.29 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.



Increasing implementation of cloud computing in real-time farm data management, rising demand for food and government support to adopt modern agricultural techniques are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high initial capital investment is hampering the growth of the market.



Farm management software and services is a foreseeable part of farming techniques. It plays a vital role in advanced agriculture techniques and assists farmers in managing financials, and labour management, which, in turn, improves productivity and profitability. Farm management software and services keep farm production high, as well as enforces traceability and sustainability.



Based on the agriculture type, the fish farming/aquaculture segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for fish food along with population, incomes of people from developing countries and high demand for fish farming integrated with software and hardware products.



By geography, North America is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the action providing subsidies by the governments to encourage the application of smart irrigation due to rising concerns about water conservation and increasing government funds to develop vertical farms.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premise

5.3 Cloud-Based



6 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 System Integrators

6.3 Modern Trade

6.4 Data Services

6.5 Maintenance, Upgradation, and Support Services

6.6 Farm Operation Services

6.7 Connectivity Services

6.8 Assisted Professional Services

6.9 Managed Services

6.10 Analytics

6.11 Professional Services



7 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market, By Agriculture Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smart Greenhouse Farming

7.3 Precision Farming

7.4 Livestock Monitoring

7.5 Indoor Farming

7.6 Fish Farming/Aquaculture

7.7 Other Agriculture Types

7.7.1 Horticulture

7.7.2 Orchid

7.7.3 Forestry



8 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Farm Mapping

8.3 Record Keeping

8.4 Monitoring & Forecasting

8.5 Farm Economics



9 Global Farm Management Software and Services Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Dickey-John Corporation

11.2 Trimble Inc.

11.3 AG Leader Technology Inc.

11.4 SST Development Group Inc.

11.5 Raven Industries, Inc.

11.6 Proagrica

11.7 Iteris, Inc.

11.8 Granular, Inc.

11.9 FarmLogs

11.10 Conservis Corporation

11.11 Deere & Company

11.12 Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

11.13 Agrivi

11.14 SourceTrace Systems



