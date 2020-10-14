Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Vacuum Machine - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Food Vacuum Machine Market accounted for $11.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18.43 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food and growing demand for shelf-stable products are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, depreciating packaging capability of food vacuum machines and high installation and maintenance cost of machines are hampering the market growth.



Vacuum packing is a method of packaging that removes air from the package prior to sealing. Food vacuum machine eliminates freezer burn, reduces spoilage and food waste. This machine packing food sucks all the oxygen out of the packaging. This makes the food last 3 to 5 times longer and preserves it appearance because microorganisms, such as bacteria, grow at a much slower rate inside of a vacuum seal. Also, freezer burn is virtually eliminated because the food is not in contact with cold air.



Based on the machinery type, the chamber vacuum machines segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to their suitability for both solid as well as liquid food. The chamber vacuum machines are reasonable for an assortment of modern applications as they are increasingly proficient for vacuum packaging of food items. Moreover, these machines are suitable for a variety of applications, ranging from small-scale productions to industrial. These factors favour the growth of the chamber vacuum machines segment in the food vacuum machine market.



By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing disposable income of consumers, which has resulted in an increased expenditure in packaged and ready-to-eat food. Moreover, the rising awareness among consumers due to the advent of COVID-19 has led to an increasing focus on hygienic packaging solutions.



In addition, hectic and busier lifestyles have encouraged consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals that require vacuum sealing to protect the contents of the package. These factors will encourage the use of food vacuum machines, thereby supporting the overall market growth.



Some of the key players profiled in the Food Vacuum Machine Market include



Astrapac

Bizerba

Dadaux

Electrolux Professional

Henkelman

Henkovac International

Metos

Multivac

Promarks

Proseal

Ridat

Sammic SL

Sipromac

Techno Pack

Ulma Packaging

