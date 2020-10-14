Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market accounted for $59.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $122.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing the use of smart phones and growing demand for value-added services. However, high competition is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a technique based on Global System for Mobile communications in which a mobile operator or a company leases the spectrum from the network operator. MVNO resells wireless services under their brand name using a regular telecom operator network.
By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of advanced technologies in the region.
What our report offers:
Key Players
Deployments Covered:
Operational Models Covered:
Organization Sizes Covered:
Service Types Covered:
Subscribers Covered:
Infrastructures Covered:
Business Models Covered:
Services Covered:
Applications Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4ezk6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: