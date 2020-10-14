Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market accounted for $59.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $122.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing the use of smart phones and growing demand for value-added services. However, high competition is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a technique based on Global System for Mobile communications in which a mobile operator or a company leases the spectrum from the network operator. MVNO resells wireless services under their brand name using a regular telecom operator network.



By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Players

T-Mobile AG

Sprint Corporation

AT&T Inc

Truphone Limited

AirVoice Wireless

Telefonica S.A.

Verizon Wireless Inc

Citic Telcom International Holding Limited

Virgin Mobile

Lebara Group

KDDI Mobile

Exetel Pty Ltd

TracFone Wireless Inc

Lycamobile Group

Amdocs

Deployments Covered:

On-premise

Cloud

Operational Models Covered:

Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Light Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Organization Sizes Covered:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Service Types Covered:

Postpaid

Prepaid

Subscribers Covered:

Enterprise

Consumer

Infrastructures Covered:

Thin Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Thick Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Skinny Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Business Models Covered:

Business

Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)

Telecom

Specialist Data

Bundled

Retail

Discount

Roaming

Ethnic

Migrant

Youth/Media

International/Roaming

Services Covered:

Marketing & Sales

Network Routing, Customer Care

Handset Management

Applications Covered:

Billing Support Systems

Sales Personnel

Customer Service

Marketing

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

