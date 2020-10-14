Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market accounted for $59.23 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $122.41 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing the use of smart phones and growing demand for value-added services. However, high competition is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a technique based on Global System for Mobile communications in which a mobile operator or a company leases the spectrum from the network operator. MVNO resells wireless services under their brand name using a regular telecom operator network.

By deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as it offers maximum benefits at the lowest costs. On the basis of geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period because of the increased adoption of advanced technologies in the region.

Key Players

  • T-Mobile AG
  • Sprint Corporation
  • AT&T Inc
  • Truphone Limited
  • AirVoice Wireless
  • Telefonica S.A.
  • Verizon Wireless Inc
  • Citic Telcom International Holding Limited
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Lebara Group
  • KDDI Mobile
  • Exetel Pty Ltd
  • TracFone Wireless Inc
  • Lycamobile Group
  • Amdocs

Deployments Covered:

  • On-premise
  • Cloud

Operational Models Covered:

  • Full Mobile Virtual Network Operator
  • Enhanced Service Mobile Virtual Network Operator
  • Reseller Mobile Virtual Network Operator
  • Service Operator Mobile Virtual Network Operator
  • Light Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Organization Sizes Covered:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Service Types Covered:

  • Postpaid
  • Prepaid

Subscribers Covered:

  • Enterprise
  • Consumer

Infrastructures Covered:

  • Thin Mobile Virtual Network Operator
  • Thick Mobile Virtual Network Operator
  • Skinny Mobile Virtual Network Operator

Business Models Covered:

  • Business
  • Cellular Machine-to-Machine (M2M)
  • Telecom
  • Specialist Data
  • Bundled
  • Retail
  • Discount
  • Roaming
  • Ethnic
  • Migrant
  • Youth/Media
  • International/Roaming

Services Covered:

  • Marketing & Sales
  • Network Routing, Customer Care
  • Handset Management

Applications Covered:

  • Billing Support Systems
  • Sales Personnel
  • Customer Service
  • Marketing

Regions Covered:

North America

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • UK
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Qatar
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

