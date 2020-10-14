ACCRA, Ghana, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phytosciences Ghana Consultants Limited, a consulting firm providing scientific guidance to government and private sectors, announced today the appointment of John Gamble as an Advisor to the company.



John Gamble is a smart energy consultant and CEO of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies, a sustainable energy solutions company. John Gamble has over 35 years’ experience offering manufacturing, development, and structural business system consulting services. For the past 15 years he has worked in the renewable energy sector, designing solar installations and smart energy solutions. In partnership with the Government of Ghana and the Ministry of Works and Housing and EnerDynamic’s JV partner in Ghana Unified Construction they are currently working in the Dawa area to build 100,000 homes in Ghana.

“We are pleased to welcome John into the PhytoSciences family,” said Dr. Pritesh Kumar, the Managing Director of Phytosciences GmBH. “As Phytosciences continues its expansion into Ghana, we want to ensure we are establishing a safe, ethical, and sustainable industry. He has significant experience working in Ghana and will bring a local perspective to the table. His vast expertise will support the development of the consultancy in this region.”

"I am looking forward to serving as an advisor and providing business development guidance to a company that is providing beneficial cannabis expertise to Ghana," said John Gamble, CEO of EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies.

Phytosciences Ghana Solutions limited is a branch of PhytoSciences Consultants GmBH, a global consulting firm with a vast resource base of proprietary knowledge, methodologies, and experience. They provide clients access to an international network of scientists and subject matter experts. PhytoSciences Ghana also offers access to their global knowledge management system, a proprietary network that provides start-up cannabis companies and regulators strategic support in developing, strategizing, and executing commercial and policy objectives. PhytoSciences Ghana is helping develop a viable framework for legislative change and offers tailored solutions to local companies so they can strategically maneuver the market as it emerges.

To learn more about PhytoSciences Ghana, visit the website at pghsolutions.com , office@pghsolutions.com.

