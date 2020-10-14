New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW

Modern consumer behavior is rapidly changing with most consumers buying on various channels, making purchase cycle long, interconnected and complicated. Few of the factors highlighting the fact that a large majority of people shop across channels include emerging data that shows over 90% of customers in the United States switch between devices during the same day; modern customers today use an average of 6 touch-points for shopping that include physical store, online store, smartphone, PC, laptop and tablet; and to avoid shipping fee, increasing number of customers prefer to shop online and pick-up instore. Customers expect physical store inventory information to be featured online and almost 98% of customers exhibit frustration when having to repeat their issues to customer care when they switch from one channel to another. The emerging pattern of consumer purchases crossing the lines between physical and digital worlds reinforces the need for seamless omnichannel experiences. Smarter sales channel strategies is the need of the hour which is feeding the demand for omni-channel selling platforms. Defined as a retailing strategy where the retailer is ready and available at myriad customer touchpoints with a synchronized inventory, merchandising offers, prices and customer support, omni-channel commerce is growing in popularity and importance.



Benefits of omni-channel commerce include seamless buying experience across channels; enables purchase, delivery and returns accessible across all channels; easy portability of loyalty points, benefits and program across channels; provides for consistent branding, design, prices and customer support across all channels; results in better consumer buying experience and increased sales; improved profitability emerging from streamlined efficiency; and higher customer retention. There is growing evidence that over 50% of customers research online, visit a physical store to view the product and then return to buy the product online. The trend highlights the line between offline and online shopping, thus creating a need for seamless shopping experiences. This brings into the spotlight the 6.5 trillion dollar ecommerce opportunity and the untapped potential in store for traditional retailers. The United States represents the largest market worldwide followed by Europe. China is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period led by factors such as rising consumerism of the country`s middle class; and growing efforts taken by the government to "unlock" the spending power of the rural provinces. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 21% CAGR led by India, Malaysia and Singapore, among others.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Enabling Retailers to

Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms

Competitive Scenario

Global Competitor Market Shares

Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Losing Sheen, Omnichannel

Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and Thrive

Sales Channel Preference of Global Shoppers (in %) in Making

Purchases

US Retail Market: Breakdown of Sales for Online and Offline

Sales Channels in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2017 and 2018

Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of

Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and

2018

Downward Slide of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Market: Sales

of Department Stores in $ Billion in the US for the Years

2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Brick-and-Mortar Retail Market Looks for Revival with

Omnichannel Strategy

Omnichannel Strategy to be Integral to e-Commerce Market

Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Sales: Potential Opportunity for

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period

2017-2023

Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales

in $ Billion for 2019E

Comparing Omni-Channel and Multi-Channel Retail Commerce

Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and

In-store Consumer Experiences

Growing Use of Mobile Devices for Retail Sales: An Opportunity

for Retailers to Maximize Value of Omnichannel Platforms

Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

M-Commerce Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Device for 2019 and 2025

Surging Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for Omnichannel

Market: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the

Period 2018-2022

Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing

OmniChannel Order Management: Enabling Order Management across

All Retail Channels

Omnichannel Order Fulfillment in Retail: Simplifying and

Automating Retail

World Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities: Percentage of

Stores Enabled to Provide Various Omnichannel Fulfillment

Capabilities for 2019

New Generation Consumers Drive Omni-Channel Retail Commerce Market

Food Retail Sector Moves towards Omnichannel Retailing

Omnichannel Innovations Transform Grocery and Drugstore Market

Omnichannel Retail Sector Looks to Tap the Power of Geospatial

Analytics

Phygital: The Latest Concept to Replace Omnichannel Strategy

Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing Omnichannel Retail Space

Emerging Technologies with Significant Implications for the

Omnichannel Retail Space

Innovations Help Blur Lines between Digital and In-store

Shopping Blurring

A Glance into Select Brands with Exceptional Omni-Channel

Experiences

Select Popular Omnichannel eCommerce Platforms and Softwares

Major Challenges Retailers Face in Adopting Omnichannel Strategy



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for SaaS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for SaaS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premises by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for FMCG by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for FMCG by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Apparel & Footwear

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Apparel & Footwear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitality by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industry

Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Industry Verticals

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for e-Commerce by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for e-Commerce by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Order Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Order Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Solutions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Consumer Purchasing Trends in the US: A Statistical Overview

US Omnichannel Shopping Sales (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Buyer/Customer Category

US Digital Shoppers Market (2019): Preference (in %) of

Customers by Shopping Method

US Shoppers Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Internet

Users Buying Products by Method of Purchase for In-Store and

Digital

Market Analytics

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and On-Premises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG, Apparel &

Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order Management

and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Omnichannel Retailing Emerges as a Vital Strategy for Brick and

Mortar Stores to Reverse Fortunes

Chinese Retail Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Online

Retail and Offline Retail Segments for the Years 2010 and 2018

Big Data to Play a Pivotal Role in the Success of Omni-Channel

Retailing

Alibaba?s Omnichannel Retail Strategies

Market Analytics

Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and On-Premises -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG, Apparel &

Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry

Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order Management

and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel &

Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years

2020 & 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel &

Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry

Verticals for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 105: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 106: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 108: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 111: India Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and

On-Premises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 112: India 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 113: India Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG,

Apparel & Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other

Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 114: India 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer

Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order

Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: India 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel

Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 117: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Retail

Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001