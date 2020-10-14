New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819669/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$31 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.1% share of the global Medical Supplies market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Medical Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.1% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$37.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Wound Care Segment Corners a 18.9% Share in 2020



In the global Wound Care segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$24.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 302-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Medical Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Supplies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Medical Supplies Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Medical Supplies Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Diagnostic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Diagnostic (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Diagnostic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Dialysis (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dialysis (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dialysis (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Wound Care (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Wound Care (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Wound Care (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Inhalation (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Inhalation (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Inhalation (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Infection Control (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Infection Control (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Infection Control (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Infusion (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Infusion (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Infusion (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Intubation (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Intubation (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Intubation (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Sterilization (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Sterilization (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Sterilization (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Other Types (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Types (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Hospital (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Hospital (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hospital (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Clinic (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Clinic (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ by

Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Clinic (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Nursing Home (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Nursing Home (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Nursing Home (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Medical Supplies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Medical Supplies Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Medical Supplies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Medical Supplies Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 48: Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Medical Supplies Historic Market Review by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 51: Medical Supplies Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Medical Supplies Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Medical Supplies Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Medical Supplies: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: Medical Supplies Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Supplies in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Japanese Medical Supplies Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 60: Medical Supplies Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Medical Supplies Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Medical Supplies Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Medical Supplies in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Medical Supplies Market Review in China in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Medical Supplies Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Medical Supplies Market Demand Scenario in

US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Medical Supplies Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Medical Supplies Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Medical Supplies Market in Europe in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Medical Supplies Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: Medical Supplies Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 76: Medical Supplies Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: French Medical Supplies Historic Market Scenario in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Medical Supplies Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: French Medical Supplies Historic Market Review in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Medical Supplies Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: German Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Medical Supplies Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: German Medical Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italian Medical Supplies Market Growth Prospects in

US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Medical Supplies Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Italian Demand for Medical Supplies in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Medical Supplies Market Review in Italy in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Italian Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Medical Supplies: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Medical Supplies Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: United Kingdom Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Medical Supplies in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: United Kingdom Medical Supplies Market in US$ by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 99: Medical Supplies Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 100: Spanish Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Spanish Medical Supplies Historic Market Review by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 102: Medical Supplies Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Spanish Medical Supplies Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Medical Supplies Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 105: Spanish Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 106: Russian Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Medical Supplies Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 108: Russian Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Russian Medical Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Medical Supplies Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 111: Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 112: Rest of Europe Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 113: Medical Supplies Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Medical Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Rest of Europe Medical Supplies Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Medical Supplies Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: Rest of Europe Medical Supplies Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 119: Medical Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Medical Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Historic Market

Scenario in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Medical Supplies Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Historic Market Review

in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 127: Medical Supplies Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Australian Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Medical Supplies Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Australian Medical Supplies Market in Retrospect in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 133: Indian Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Indian Medical Supplies Historic Market Review by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 135: Medical Supplies Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 136: Indian Medical Supplies Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Medical Supplies Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 138: Indian Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 139: Medical Supplies Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Medical Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Medical Supplies Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: South Korean Medical Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Supplies:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Medical Supplies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Medical Supplies in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Supplies Market in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Medical Supplies Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Latin American Medical Supplies Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027



Table 152: Medical Supplies Market in Latin America in US$ by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Medical Supplies Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Medical Supplies Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Medical Supplies Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Latin American Demand for Medical Supplies in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Medical Supplies Market Review in Latin America in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 159: Latin American Medical Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 160: Argentinean Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 161: Medical Supplies Market in Argentina in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Argentinean Medical Supplies Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Medical Supplies Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Argentinean Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 166: Medical Supplies Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Medical Supplies Historic Market Scenario

in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Medical Supplies Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 170: Brazilian Medical Supplies Historic Market Review in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Brazilian Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 172: Medical Supplies Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis in

US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Mexican Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Medical Supplies Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 176: Mexican Medical Supplies Market in Retrospect in US$

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Medical Supplies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Medical Supplies Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Latin America Medical Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Latin America Medical Supplies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Medical Supplies Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 183: Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 184: The Middle East Medical Supplies Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 185: Medical Supplies Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Medical Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Medical Supplies Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: The Middle East Medical Supplies Historic Market by

Type in US$: 2012-2019



Table 189: Medical Supplies Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 190: The Middle East Medical Supplies Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Medical Supplies Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 192: The Middle East Medical Supplies Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 193: Iranian Market for Medical Supplies: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Medical Supplies Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Iranian Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical

Supplies in US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Iranian Medical Supplies Market in US$ by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 198: Medical Supplies Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 199: Israeli Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ by Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Medical Supplies Market in Israel in US$ by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Israeli Medical Supplies Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 203: Medical Supplies Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Israeli Medical Supplies Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Medical Supplies Market Growth

Prospects in US$ by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Medical Supplies Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Medical Supplies Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Supplies in US$ by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Medical Supplies Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Saudi Arabian Medical Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 211: Medical Supplies Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Medical Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Medical Supplies Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: United Arab Emirates Medical Supplies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 217: Medical Supplies Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Medical Supplies Historic Market

Analysis in US$ by Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Rest of Middle East Medical Supplies Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Medical Supplies Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Rest of Middle East Medical Supplies Market in

Retrospect in US$ by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 222: Medical Supplies Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 223: African Medical Supplies Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Medical Supplies Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 225: African Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: African Medical Supplies Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 227: Medical Supplies Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ for 2012-2019



Table 228: Medical Supplies Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

