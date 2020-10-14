Prime Day camera deals for 2020 are live. Compare the best savings on camera lenses, photography kits, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras & more. Browse the best deals listed below.
Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:
- Save up to $500 on DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon & Canon - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to 30% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Sony Alpha, Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon & Canon mirrorless cameras
- Save up to $200 on Nikon DSLR, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Nikon digital SLR cameras, COOLPIX digital cameras and full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses
- Save up to 22% on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Canon digital SLR camera bodies, lenses and bundles, PowerShot digital cameras and mirrorless cameras
- Save $200 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon - with 45.7MP resolution, larger Z mount, and 4K ultra-HD video
- Save on the Nikon D3500 DSLR Digital Camera at Amazon - with 24.2MP resolution, AF-P DX 18-55mm lens and includes camera bag, filter kit, spare battery, telephoto lens and more
- Save $100 on the Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - Dual Pixel CMOS AF with eye detection AF plus 4K video
- Save $100 on the Sony ZV-1 Camera at Amazon - for content creators, vlogging and YouTube with flip screen and microphone
- Save 22% on the Kodak PIXPRO Point and Shoot 16MP Digital Camera at Amazon - with 4X optical zoom and 2.7" LCD screen
- Save $102 on the Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70K 4K Digital Camera at Amazon - 23MP camera with touch display and WiFi connectivity
Want some more deals? Click here to check out the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
Prime Day 2020 deals are available for a limited amount of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.
Searching for more mirrorless & DSLR camera, accessory & camera lens deals from Sony, Nikon, Canon & more? Click here to compare the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)