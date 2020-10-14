MADRID, Spain, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR) a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, has been chosen by Telefónica Spain, a leading global service provider, to secure the mobile backhaul of its growing 5G network.
As Telefónica continues to roll out its 5G network across Spain, the provider needed to ensure that all traffic is secure and its infrastructure protected. To achieve this goal, Juniper’s Security Gateway (SecGW) was selected because it provides outstanding performance, scalability and service integration. In addition, with Juniper’s SRX Series Telefónica also selected a platform that can grow to support additional services, including Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation (CGNAT), Stateful Firewall, Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Denial of Service (DoS), Application Security, VPN (IPsec), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Quality of Service (QoS) and Large-scale Multitenancy in the future.
This implementation will provide Telefónica with a host of benefits, including:
To accomplish this, Telefónica will implement the following Juniper solutions:
Supporting Quotes:
“The rollout of our 5G network delivers an enhanced mobile experience for our customers, as well as new connectivity use cases such as IoT, augmented reality and others. We need to ensure that the network traffic from all connected devices can traverse our network securely without impacting network performance. By leveraging Juniper’s single, low-latency security platform, we can be confident, regardless of scale, that our 5G network will be secure now and into the future.”
- Joaquin Mata, Chief Technology Officer, Telefónica Spain
“In order to better combat and contain security threats in a modern mobile network, service providers like Telefónica are working to ensure security is embedded throughout the network. Juniper’s Security Gateway can help deliver peace-of-mind, as well as regulatory compliance for growing 5G networks, while ensuring network performance is maintained.”
- Raj Yavatkar, Chief Technology Officer, Juniper Networks
