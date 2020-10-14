Savosolar Plc

Company Announcement, Insider information 14 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m. (CEST)

Savosolar signs a contract with Eko Ekon for sales and delivery of large scale solar heating plants in Poland

Savosolar Plc has signed an agreement with a Polish company Eko Ekon regarding the sales, marketing and delivery of large scale solar heating solutions in Poland. Based in Olecko, Poland, Eko Ekon will focus on sales and partner management for deliveries in the Polish market.

Eko Ekon, headed by Jan Kowejsza, has been active in the renewable clean heating market in Poland since 2015, having good insight especially in the solar district heating. Jan himself has experience working with Polish infrastructure projects with various Scandinavian based companies from 1998.

Jari Varjotie, the CEO of Savosolar: “Poland is a very interesting growth market for large scale solar thermal solutions. There is a very strong district heating sector using largely fossil fuels and moving towards emission free sources as part of the EU Green Deal. Additionally, in Poland there exists already a large installed base of small-scale solar thermal systems for buildings and properties, which means knowhow and understanding of the use of solar heating in different solutions. Strong growth in the large-scale solar district heating market is forecasted, and now it is perfect time for us to enter the market. Jan and his company Eko Ekon are very knowledgeable in solar heating and experienced in the market; we expect good results from the co-operation already during 2021.”

Savosolar Plc

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





