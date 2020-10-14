New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Last Mile Delivery Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819554/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027. B2C, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the B2B segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Last Mile Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 113-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DHL International GmbH

DHL Express

DHL Express FedEx Corporation

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819554/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Last Mile Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Last Mile Delivery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: B2C (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: B2C (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: B2B (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: B2B (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Last Mile Delivery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Last Mile Delivery Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Last Mile Delivery Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Canadian Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Last Mile

Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Demand for Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Chinese Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Last Mile Delivery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Last Mile Delivery Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Last Mile Delivery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Last Mile Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 20: French Last Mile Delivery Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Last Mile Delivery Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Demand for Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Italian Last Mile Delivery Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Last Mile Delivery in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Last Mile Delivery Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Last Mile Delivery Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Last Mile Delivery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Last Mile Delivery Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Last Mile Delivery Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Last Mile Delivery Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Rest of World Last Mile Delivery Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819554/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001