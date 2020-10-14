Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, emerging drugs like BIO101, Bimagrumab, potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, and historical, current and forecasted Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market size from 2017 to 2030, segmented by seven major markets.



The report also covers current Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis treatment practice/algorithm, guidelines, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities. It assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Epidemiology:



The Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology chapters provide insights about historical and current Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis epidemiology is segmented by the prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, the prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by gender, comorbidities associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis. Besides, The report includes a thorough analysis of all segments.



According to the report, the total prevalent population of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in seven major markets was 55,340 in 2017. These cases are expected to increase with a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030).



Among all the seven major markets, total prevalent cases for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis were highest in the United States, followed by Germany. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.



Drug Chapters:



This segment encloses the detailed analysis of the drugs in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis pipeline. It also helps understand the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements of the included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Currently, there are no effective medical treatment options for the management of PSC. Off-label ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA), antibiotics, antihistamines and immunosuppressants are administered for symptomatic management of PSC. Trials of novel therapeutic agents are limited by the time taken to reach clinically significant endpoints.



Market Outlook:



The market size of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis is expected to increase at a significant CAGR during the study period (2017-2030). Among all the seven major markets, the United States accounted for the largest Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market size. Among EU5 countries, Germany, in 2017, had the largest market size with USD 25.46 million, while Spain had the smallest market size of USD 0.34 million.



Drugs Uptake:



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs in the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sale of each drug.



It helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size. All of which will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



GS-9674 (Gilead Sciences), norUrsodeoxycholic Acid (Dr Falk Pharma GmbH), HTD1801 (HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd), Obeticholic Acid (Intercept Pharmaceuticals), and NGM282 (NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.) are the major players that will alter the market dynamics in the coming years, during the forecasted period 2020-2030.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We have performed the competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. Besides, the inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Executive Summary of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis



3 SWOT Analysis for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis



4 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance

4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC in 2017

4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC in 2030



5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Etiology

5.3 Signs and Symptoms

5.4 Risk Factors and genetics

5.5 Clinical Phenotypes

5.6 Pathophysiology

5.6.1 Immunopathology of PSC

5.7 Associated Diseases and Complications

5.8 Clinical Presentation

5.9 Diagnostic Investigations



Cancer surveillance in PSC



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Total Prevalent Population of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in 7MM

6.3 Assumption and Rationale: 7MM



7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

7.1 The United States

7.1.1 Prevalent cases of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States

7.1.2 Prevalence of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis by Gender in the United States

7.1.3 Comorbidities associated with Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis in the United States

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Spain

7.6 The United Kingdom

7.7 Japan



8 Treatment and Management

8.1 Guidelines

8.1.1 American College of Gastroenterology Guidelines

8.1.2 AASLD Guidelines for treatment and management of PSC

8.1.3 British Society of Gastroenterology and UK-PSC guidelines for the diagnosis and management of primary sclerosing cholangitis

8.2 Patient Journey

8.3 Case study

8.3.1 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis: As case Discussion in the US



9 Unmet Needs



10 Emerging Therapies

10.1 Cilofexor: Gilead Sciences

10.1.1 Product Description

10.1.2 Other Development Activities

10.1.3 Clinical Development

10.1.3.1 Clinical Trials Information

10.1.4 Safety and Efficacy

10.2 HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma Pty Ltd

10.3 NMG282: NGM Biopharmaceuticals

10.4 Ocaliva: Intercept Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Norursodeoxycholic acid: Dr Falk Pharma



11 Other Promising Candidates

11.1 Volixibat: Mirum Pharma

11.1.1 Product description

11.2 A4250: Albireo AB

11.2.1 Product description



12 Discontinued Therapies

12.1 Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

12.2 DUR-928: Durect

12.3 BTT1023: Accorda

12.4 Maralixibat: Mirum Pharma



13 Dormant Therapies

13.1 Cenicriviroc: AbbVie

13.1.1 Product Description



14 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC): Seven Major Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 Market Size of Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) in 7MM



15 Market Outlook by Country

15.1 Assumption and Rationale



16 Market Drivers



17 Market Barriers



18 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Gilead Sciences

HighTide Biopharma Pty. Ltd.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Dr Falk Pharma GmbH

