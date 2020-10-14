Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.1%, 2020-2025



The major factors driving the growth of the market in the Asia region is due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), TB, Asthma, and Sleep Apnea, technological advancements, increasing applications in-home care setting and increasing geriatric population.



As per economic and social commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), reports that the geriatric population in Asia-Pacific was around 548 million in 2019, accounting for more than half of the world's total elderly population. It is estimated that, by 2050, Asia-Pacific may account for almost two-thirds of the world's geriatric population. Hence, owing to the fact that asthma is a widely prevalent disease found in people over 65 years of age, the growing geriatric population is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, the technological advances, increasing portability, and ease of operation of devices along with that awareness programs in Asia such as the "Healthy Lung Programme" which is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Therapeutic Devices Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share During the forecast period in the Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market



The therapeutic devices segment is expected to grow with the highest market share due to the growing geriatric population and rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and Asthma. The respiratory therapeutic devices market is further divided into ventilators, nebulizers, inhalers, positive airway pressure devices, humidifiers, oxygen concentrators, reusable resuscitators, and other devices.



As per the Australian government, estimates that 1 in 20 Australians aged 45 and over have a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It's the 5th leading cause of death in Australia. Furthermore, about 20% of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) also have asthma, which is described as asthma-COPD overlap (also called asthma-COPD overlap syndrome, or ACOS) as per Lung Foundation Australia 2018 factsheet. Thus, owing to the above factors the segment is expected to show a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The Asia-Pacific Respiratory Devices Market is consolidated. The companies are implementing certain strategic initiatives, such as a merger, new product launch, acquisition, and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position.



Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are

GE Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd

Koninklijke Philips NV

Smiths Medical

Dragerwerk AG

Teleflex Incorporated

3M Company

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare)

