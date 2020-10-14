Amazon Prime Day Samsung Galaxy cell phone deals for 2020 have arrived. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Samsung Galaxy deals:
- Save up to 47% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
- Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at Amazon - with S Pen and Samsung Notes, intelligent battery and super fast charge, and power of 5G
- Save 47% on the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Renewed) at Amazon - fully-unlocked pre-owned Galaxy S8+ backed with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee
- Save $257 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus 5G Bundle at Amazon - includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds & Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station
- Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy S20+ Plus at Amazon - with power of 5G, single take AI, hi-res camera zoom, bright night mode, and 6.7-inch display
- Save $69 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G & Galaxy Watch Active2 Bundle at Amazon - includes the 128GB Galaxy S20 & the 44mm GPS model of the Watch Active2
- Save $54 on the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G Bundle at Amazon - includes the Samsung Galaxy Buds & Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Station
- Save $175 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 at Amazon (Prime Exclusive) - a factory unlocked Android cell phone with 128GB of space, fingerprint ID, and facial recognition
