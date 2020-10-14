Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Domestic Air Cargo Transportation Services in the US - Procurement Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is intended to assist buyers of domestic air cargo transportation services. This report focuses on flights that have both a point of origin and destination within the 50 states and US territories. This type of transportation, also called airfreight transportation, involves moving parcels, letters and perishable goods on regularly scheduled routes.

Buyers of the service are called shippers in this report; suppliers are cargo airlines and are also called carriers. The main buyers in this market are companies involved in agriculture, medical devices and electronics. The primary suppliers in this market are passenger carriers with cargo operations and door-to-door carriers.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

  • Industry Definition
  • Main Activities
  • Similar Industries
  • Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

  • Executive Summary
  • Key External Drivers
  • Current Performance
  • Industry Outlook
  • Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

  • Supply Chain
  • Products & Services
  • Demand Determinants
  • Major Markets
  • International Trade
  • Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

  • Market Share Concentration
  • Key Success Factors
  • Cost Structure Benchmarks
  • Basis of Competition
  • Barriers to Entry
  • Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Capital Intensity
  • Technology & Systems
  • Revenue Volatility
  • Regulation & Policy
  • Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

  • Industry Data
  • Annual Change
  • Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

Companies Mentioned

  • United Parcel Service Inc.
  • FedEx Corporation
  • Delta Air Lines Inc.
  • American Airlines Group Inc.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc.

