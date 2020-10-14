Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
﻿﻿98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 20 / IV2,440
1,640
 -0.550 100 % 100.0703
98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 21 / I3,640
3,340
 -0.550 100 %100.2082
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 21 / II
100
0
-
-
-
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 21 / III2,600
2,500
-0.550 100 %100.4913
Total8,780
7,480
   

The sale will settle 16 October 2020