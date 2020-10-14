Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 20 / IV 2,440

1,640

-0.550 100 % 100.0703 98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 21 / I 3,640

3,340

-0.550 100 % 100.2082 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 21 / II

100

0

-

-

-

98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 21 / III 2,600

2,500

-0.550 100 % 100.4913 Total 8,780

7,480



The sale will settle 16 October 2020