Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 20 / IV
|2,440
|1,640
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.0703
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 21 / I
|3,640
|3,340
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.2082
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 21 / II
|100
|0
|-
|-
|-
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 21 / III
|2,600
|2,500
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.4913
|Total
|8,780
|7,480
The sale will settle 16 October 2020
Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK