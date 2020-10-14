Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Analytical Instruments in The Environmental Testing Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Market for Analytical Instruments in The Environmental Testing Sector report examines the global analytical instrumentation market for environmental testing. This report looks at 32 different analytical techniques used in environmental testing split into seven distinct technology categories. The goal of this report is to provide a strategic perspective on the current situation and projected potential for analytical techniques used in the environmental testing market.



Environmental testing is a key area of the global analytical instrumentation market that looks at qualitatively and/or quantitatively analyzing contaminants in the environment. These contaminants can take many forms, from toxic chemicals in drinking water as the result of industrial processes to small particulate matter in the air we breathe.



In order to protect from these harmful contaminants, regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency or the European Environmental Agency have strict policies for environmental testing, with analytical instrumentation at their core. Climate change and pollution continue to raise long-term concerns, while COVID-19 has greatly shifted the short-term demands for analytical instrumentation. As a result, it is essential to understand the ever-changing environmental testing market.

Competitive landscape of vendors participating in each technology.



Some of the top vendors include:

Agilent

Analytik Jena (Endress+Hauser)

Anton Paar

Avantor

Bruker

Hach (Danaher)

Hanna Instruments

Hitachi High-Technologies

HORIBA

LECO

Malvern Panalytical (Spectris)

Metrohm

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer

Phenomenex (Danaher)

Restek

Rigaku

SCIEX (Danaher)

SCION Instruments (Techcomp)

Shimadzu

Skyray

Spectro Analytical (AMETEK)

TA Instruments (Waters)

Thermo Fisher

Waters

Xylem

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Insights

Environmental Testing Lab Overview

Market Opportunities & Threats

Regional Trends in Environmental Testing

US & Canada

Europe

China

Japan

India & Other Asia Pacific

Latin America & Rest-Of-World

3. Market Demand

Overall

Overall Demand by Technique, 2019-2024

Overall Demand by Region, 2019-2024

Overall Demand by Industry Source, 2019-2024

Overall Market Share, 2019

Overall Supplier Participation, 2019

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Materials Characterization

Electrochemistry

Sample Preparation

