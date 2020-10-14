Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Analytical Instruments in The Environmental Testing Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Market for Analytical Instruments in The Environmental Testing Sector report examines the global analytical instrumentation market for environmental testing. This report looks at 32 different analytical techniques used in environmental testing split into seven distinct technology categories. The goal of this report is to provide a strategic perspective on the current situation and projected potential for analytical techniques used in the environmental testing market.
Environmental testing is a key area of the global analytical instrumentation market that looks at qualitatively and/or quantitatively analyzing contaminants in the environment. These contaminants can take many forms, from toxic chemicals in drinking water as the result of industrial processes to small particulate matter in the air we breathe.
In order to protect from these harmful contaminants, regulatory bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency or the European Environmental Agency have strict policies for environmental testing, with analytical instrumentation at their core. Climate change and pollution continue to raise long-term concerns, while COVID-19 has greatly shifted the short-term demands for analytical instrumentation. As a result, it is essential to understand the ever-changing environmental testing market.
Competitive landscape of vendors participating in each technology.
Some of the top vendors include:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Market Insights
3. Market Demand
