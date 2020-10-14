Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Discovery Services and Platforms Market (3rd Edition) by Service Offered, by Antibody Discovery Method, by Nature of Antibody Generated and by Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Antibody Discovery: Services and Platforms Market (3rd Edition), 2020-2030" report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution in this industry over the next ten years.
The study underlines an in-depth analysis of the antibody discovery technologies and services that assist in the development of antibody therapeutics.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and potential future opportunities for antibody discovery platforms and services, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as the overall R&D expenditure available to CROs, percentage of R&D expenses incurred in each discovery step, and outsourcing profile, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the antibody discovery services market in the mid to long term, for the time period 2020-2030.
With close to 80 monoclonal antibodies approved till date, and over 550 molecules in the clinical pipeline, antibody based pharmacological interventions have become an important part of the biopharmaceutical industry. In fact, they are presently estimated to constitute the largest class of biologics in the industry.
Examples of recently approved monoclonal antibody products include (in reverse chronological order) Adakveo (November 2019), Beovu (October 2019), SKYRIZIT (April 2019) and EVENITYT (April 2019). These molecules have high target specificities and favorable safety profiles.
Further, given the success of monoclonal antibodies, research on other novel antibody formats, such as bispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and antibody fragments, has also gained traction.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omrdds
