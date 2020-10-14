New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid Vehicle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819354/?utm_source=GNW

4 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Plug-in Hybrid EV (PHEVs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach 1.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mild Hybrid segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.3 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Hybrid Vehicle market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.3 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 1.1 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Full Hybrid Vehicle Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Full Hybrid Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 1.7 Million Units in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 2.4 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 732.7 Thousand Units by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allison Transmission, Inc.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Avl List GmbH

Avtovaz

BorgWarner, Inc.

Continental AG

Cummins, Inc.

Daimler AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

LG Chem

Magna International, Inc.

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schaeffler AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volvo Car Canada Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hybrid Vehicle Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

