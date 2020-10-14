Prime Day 2020 deals experts have revealed all the top Apple iPad and tablet deals for Prime Day 2020, together with savings on the 2020 iPad models (iPad Pro, Air and iPad 8th Gen) and iPad mini. Browse the latest deals using the links below.



Best Apple iPad deals:







Searching for more iPad and tablet deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 sale page to compare all the live offers available now.



Prime Day sales are available for a certain length of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event and celebration for Prime members, featuring deals and discounts across thousands of items.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of the entire Prime Day sale.



Want some more deals on tablets like the iPad, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface, and Fire HD Tablet? Click here to shop the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.



About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

