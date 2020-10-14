Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Guns - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Sports Guns Market to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Sports Guns estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Competitive Shooting, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.3% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hunting segment is readjusted to a revised 2.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $486.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Sports Guns market in the U. S. is estimated at US$486.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$423.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.



Recreation Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Recreation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$419.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$495.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$291.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Beretta Holding SpA

Browning Arms Company

Creedmoor Sports, Inc.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.

German Sport Guns GmbH

Howa Machinery, Ltd.

J. G. Anschutz GmbH & Co. KG

Miroku Corporation

Smith & Wesson

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Sports Gun Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Sports Guns Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Sports Guns Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Sports Guns Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Competitive Shooting (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Competitive Shooting (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Competitive Shooting (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Hunting (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:2020-2027

Hunting (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Hunting (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Recreation (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Recreation (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Recreation (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Shotguns (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Shotguns (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Shotguns (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country:2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Rifles (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Rifles (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Rifles (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Handguns (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Handguns (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019

Handguns (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Sports Gun Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Sports Guns Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027

Sports Guns Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Sports Guns Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Sports Guns Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027

Sports Guns Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019

Sports Guns Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

