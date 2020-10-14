Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Netherlands Diabetes Market, by Blood Glucose (SMBG) Device, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Insulin Pen, Insulin Pump, Reimbursement Company Analysis & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Diabetes Market is gardened to reach USD 4.48 Billion by the year 2025.



The Netherlands has observed a rise in the prevalence of type 2 diabetes during the last decade. As the Dutch population is aging and the incidence of obesity is a significant risk factor for diabetes is increasing, survival is improving, and multiple screening initiatives are implemented in the Netherlands. In 2013, nearly half the Dutch population suffered from at least one chronic disorder. One of the disorders with a high disease burden and reduction in quality of life is diabetes mellitus.



In the Netherlands, the prevalence of diabetes mellitus (DM) is increasing rapidly. Netherlands care for diabetes is mainly concentrated in primary health care, with responsibility for most aspects of care in the hands of general practitioners. In general, primary health care in The Netherlands provides a good standard of care for subjects with DM. Another point of concern is the rise in the prevalence of obesity, leading to a vast increase in subjects with metabolic syndrome. DM (diabetes mellitus) care and its provision will continue to play an important role in health care in The Netherlands.



The market of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Device, Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Device, Insulin Pen, and Insulin Pump are growing due to the rising awareness for diabetes in Netherland. Diabetes care in The Netherlands has reached a high level of quality, but there is still an opportunity for further improvement.



Not only is it a medical challenge but at least as much a burden for the Dutch economy and society. To fight with these risk factors, the Netherlands rolled out national health programs. In 2018, The National Prevention Agreement which was approved and sets out ambitious goals to make the Netherlands healthier by 2040, but it was in March 2019 that they are still far from reach.



Over the past decade, the National Action program Diabetes (NAD) was implemented in the Netherlands. It is aimed to introduce the Care Standard (CS) for diabetes using a specific implementation plan and to pilot in several regions. In the year December 2019, Roche received CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SugarView app. Accu-Chek SugarView is the first app that checks the blood glucose ranges by taking pictures with the Smartphone camera without the requirement for a blood glucose meter.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Rising Diabetes Mellitus in an Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising prevalence of diabetes in various age groups

4.1.3 Benefits of Insulin Pump over Multiple Daily Injection

4.1.4 Lifestyle-Compatible Treatment Options and Technological Advancement in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Technological advancements in insulin infusion devices

4.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter Accuracy Problem

4.2.3 Low Compliance of Glucose Monitoring & Inadequate Reimbursement for SMBG Supplies

4.2.4 Safety Issues in Insulin Pump Devices

4.2.5 Difficulties Associated with the Pump

4.2.6 Adherence



5. Netherlands Diabetes Market



6. Netherlands Diabetes Population

6.1 Netherlands Diabetes Population & Forecast

6.2 Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast



7. Market Share Analysis - Netherlands Diabetic

7.1 By Types



8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM) - Netherlands Market & Users

8.1 Netherlands - CGM Market by Components

8.1.1 Glucose Sensor Market & Forecast

8.1.2 CGM Transmitter Market & Forecast

8.2 Netherlands - CGM User (2011 - 2025)

8.3 CGM Reimbursement in the Netherlands



9. Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) - United Kingdom Market & Users

9.1 Market

9.2 Test Strips Market and Forecast

9.3 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.4 Meter Market and Forecast

9.5 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users

9.6 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in the Netherlands



10. Insulin Pen Market & User Analysis

10.1 Insulin Pen User

10.1.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Users

10.1.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Users

10.1.3 Smart Insulin Pen Users

10.2 Insulin Pen Market

10.2.1 Disposable Insulin Pen Market

10.2.2 Reusable Insulin Pen Market

10.2.3 Smart Insulin Pen Market

10.3 Insulin Pen Needle Market

10.4 Reimbursement Policies



11. Insulin Pump Market & Users & Forecast

11.1 Insulin Pump Users & Forecast

11.2 Insulin Pump Market & Forecast

11.3 Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products in the United Kingdom

11.3.1 Animas Vibe

11.3.2 Medtronic 530G with Enlite

11.3.3 Insulet OmniPod

11.3.4 Tandem t: slim

11.3.5 Roche Accu-Chek Combo

11.4 Training Model for Patients & HCP - of Medtronic, Animas, Insulet Corp & Tandem Diabetes Care

11.4.1 Medtronic

11.5 Insulet Corporation

11.5.1 Training Structure for New Patients - Insulet Corporation

11.6 Animas Corporation

11.6.1 Training Modules fo/r New Patients

11.6.2 Training Modules for HCP (Health Care Professional)

11.7 Tandem Diabetes Care

11.8 Reimbursement Policies on Insulin Pump



12. Insulin Pen - Company Analysis

12.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Initiatives & Recent Developments

12.1.3 Revenue

12.2 Eli Lilly

12.3 Artsana S.p.A.

12.4 BD

12.5 Novo Nordisk A/S

12.6 Owen Mumford Ltd.

12.7 Ypsomed AG



13. Insulin Pump - Company Analysis

13.1 Medtronic

13.2 Insulet Corporation



14. SMBG - Company Analysis

14.1 LifeScan Inc.

14.2 Abbott Laboratories



15. CGM - Company Analysis

15.1 Dexcom Inc

15.2 Abbott Laboratories

15.3 Roche

