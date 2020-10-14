Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Psychedelic Therapeutics Market by Type of Psychedelic Substance, by Origin, by Type of Therapy, by Route of Administration and by Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Global Psychedelic Therapeutics Market, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of psychedelic therapeutics, over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Early in the 21st Century, XYREM, a gamma-hydroxybutyric acid based psychedelic drug was approved for the treatment of cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy. In 2019, SPRAVATO (an analogue of ketamine), developed by Johnson and Johnson, was approved for use in patients suffering from treatment-resistant depression.



Recently, the US FDA granted the breakthrough drug designation to 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and psilocybin, based on clinical evidence of these substances being capable of offering substantial therapeutic benefit in treating major depressive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and treatment resistant depression over other available therapies.



Currently, several stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry are actively evaluating the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances against a wide array of mental health problems. As more players achieve proof-of-concept, this niche market is anticipated to witness substantial growth in the mid-long term.

