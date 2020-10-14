Independent study proves Bona Microfiber Cleaning pad removes 99% of E coli and Listeria bacteria when used with cleaning solutions such as Bona Wood Floor Cleaner

Independent study proves Bona Microfiber Cleaning pad removes 99% of E coli and Listeria bacteria when used with cleaning solutions such as Bona Wood Floor Cleaner

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bona®, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, announced today that its Bona Microfiber Cleaning Pad now removes 99% of bacteria from wood and hard-surface floors based on testing from an independent accredited lab.



“Today more than ever, cleaning products and tools are critical components for a healthy home,” said Marie Shore, Director of Product Management, Bona. “Our goal in testing the Bona Microfiber Cleaning Pad was to gather reliable, third-party data to prove the efficacy and bacteria-removal properties of the pad.”

The study, which was conducted by an independent lab tested the bacteria removal properties of Bona’s Microfiber Cleaning Pads on white oak wood and luxury vinyl tile panels. The results showed that on both surfaces the pad removed 99% of E coli and Listeria bacteria when used with a cleaning solution such as Bona Wood Floor Cleaner, Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner, Bona OxyPower Floor Deep Cleaner or water.

“The more we can help Bona customers create a healthy home while also aligning to our sustainability promise, the more we feel like we’re contributing to a healthier world,” added Jessica Nissander, Marketing Director, Bona.

In addition to its bacteria removing properties, the patented Bona Microfiber Cleaning Pad features a unique, dual-zone design that lifts and traps more dust and dirt for a better clean. Bona’s Microfiber Cleaning Pad is reusable and can be machine washed up to 500 times. It is specifically designed to be gentle on floors providing a streak-free shine and is the perfect partner with Bona’s full suite of cleaning solutions including the GREENGUARD GOLD certified Bona Wood Floor Cleaner and Bona Stone Tile and Laminate Cleaner.

The Bona Microfiber Cleaning Pad is available with all Bona mops and cleaning kits or can be purchased separately. Visit www.bona.com for a list of retailers.

*Removes 99% of E. coli and Listeria from wood or LVT flooring when using the Bona Microfiber Cleaning Pad with Bona Wood Floor Cleaner, Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner, Bona OxyPowerFloor Deep Cleaner or water; Tested at the independent accredited lab.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne wood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona’s turnover is 2.8bn SEK (EUR 257 million) in 2019. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd772fdd-570d-4169-9f71-ffaa09b7c222

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e73bad-fce3-4cd7-a23b-85b44684acd5

Contact: Heather Lindemann Bona US | (800) 872-5515