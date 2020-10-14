Pune, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT security market size is expected to reach USD 20,776.1 million by 2027, exhibiting an excellent CAGR of 32.3 % during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of blockchain technology for improved security will have a massive effect on the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “IoT Security Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Product Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, and Others), By Application (Smart Homes, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Connected Healthcare, Smart Retail, and Others), By End-use Industry (Consumer IoT, Manufacturing, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Transportation & Automotive, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 2,221.0 million in 2019.

The coronavirus crisis has disrupted the supply chain of every industry around the world. We understand that this health emergency has negatively impacted various sectors across the globe. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly infectious virus. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. More or less, nearly every sector is estimated to be impacted by this pandemic.

We are making endless efforts to uplift businesses in this crucial need of the hour. Our expertise and experience can offer enormous benefits to help regain during this global pandemic.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.



Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/iot-internet-of-things-security-market-103852







The report on the IoT security market encompasses:

Comprehensive analysis of dominant regions

Key Drivers and restraints

Latest trends

Key information about prominent players

Bird-eye view of the COVID-19 situation

Market Driver :

Rising Security Concerns Associated with Malware Attacks to Augment Growth

The growing malware attacks pertaining to IoT devices is expected to fuel demand for IoT security in the forthcoming years. For instance, Telnet, Mirai, and denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) have become prevalent. The Mirai malware can penetrate and attack enterprise IoT devices such as digital signage television sets (TV) or wireless presentation systems. The increasing need for security to prevent DDoS attacks by hackers will enable speedy expansion of the market. Besides, the escalating malware attacks will drive the IoT network security solutions among organizations.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/iot-internet-of-things-security-market-103852





Shift towards Smart Connected Devices to Elevate Market Amid Coronavirus

The inclination towards machine learning, artificial intelligence, will influence the healthy growth of the market during the coronavirus. The improvements in controlled vehicles and devices will simultaneously incite the development of the market. Moreover, the surging demand for wirelessly connected devices in the healthcare industry can have a tremendous impact on the market amid COVID-19. Besides, AI can assist in getting accurate data of COVID-19 symptoms in individuals, thus Promoting the scope of the market.

Regional Analysis :

Rising Government Initiatives to Propel Market in Europe

The IoT security market in Europe is expected to exhibit a rapid CAGR in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the rising government support for robust security integrated into wireless products. For instance, in October 2018, the government published the code of practice for consumer IoT security. Moreover, the announcement of regulatory proposals by the government will further foster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in May 2019, the government of the U.K introduced a consultation on regulatory proposals regarding consumer connected devices security.





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/iot-internet-of-things-security-market-103852





Key Development :

January 2020: Mocana Corporation announced that it has collaborated with automotive-grade Linux (AGL), a Linux Foundation open source project to drive the security of connected and autonomous vehicles.

Lists of Key Companies in the IoT Security Market:

Cisco Systems Inc. (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Thales Group (Gemalto) (La Défense, France)

Forgerock (California, United States)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

Mocana Corporation (California, United States)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Allot Ltd. (Hod Hasharon, Israel)

Fortinet, Inc. (California, United States)

New Sky Internet Limited (Hong Kong)

Others





Have any Query? Speak to Analyst at: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/iot-internet-of-things-security-market-103852





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter’s Five Force Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Provided for Key 10 Players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share







TOC Continued ...!!!





Quick Buy – IoT Security Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103852





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Virtual Reality (VR) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Content), By Device Type (Head Mounted Display, VR Simulator, VR Glasses, Treadmills & Haptic Gloves, and Others), By Industry (Gaming, Entertainment, Automotive, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Aerospace & Defence, Manufacturing, and Others), And Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud, and On-Premises), By Enterprise size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By End-use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Machine Learning Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Automotive and Transportation, Advertising and Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



