New York, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hazardous Location Thermostats Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819263/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.5% over the period 2020-2027. Line-Voltage Thermostats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$695.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Low-Voltage Thermostats segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $192.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR



The Hazardous Location Thermostats market in the U.S. is estimated at US$192.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$237.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Company

Heatrex

Honeywell International, Inc.

Indeeco

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Pentair PLC

Proliphix

R. Stahl AG

Schneider Electric SA

SSHC, Inc.

STEGO Elektrotechnik GmbH

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819263/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hazardous Location Thermostats Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hazardous Location Thermostats Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Line-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Low-Voltage Thermostats (Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil Refineries (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Oil Refineries (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Oil Refineries (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Petrochemical Plants (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Pulp & Paper Millers (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Coal Mines (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Coal Mines (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Coal Mines (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United

States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand

for 2012-2019



Table 30: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 33: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 34: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 35: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Market for Hazardous Location Thermostats:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 39: Japanese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous

Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 41: Japanese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in

Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hazardous Location Thermostats in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in China

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 53: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 56: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in France by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Hazardous Location Thermostats in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hazardous Location

Thermostats: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hazardous Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 84: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 86: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Russia by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Breakdown

in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 95: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 98: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in

Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 118: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 119: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hazardous Location

Thermostats: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Hazardous Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in

Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 134: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats

Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hazardous Location

Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020-2027



Table 146: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Brazil by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Hazardous Location Thermostats Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 161: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of

Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hazardous Location Thermostats

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$

Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 167: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Historic Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Market for Hazardous Location Thermostats:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Iranian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hazardous

Location Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 179: Iranian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 180: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share Shift in

Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 182: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 185: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hazardous Location

Thermostats in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Location Thermostats

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 196: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hazardous Location Thermostats

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2012-2019



Table 198: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hazardous Location Thermostats

Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market in Africa by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Hazardous Location Thermostats Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Hazardous Location Thermostats Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: Hazardous Location Thermostats Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819263/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001