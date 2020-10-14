Costa Mesa, CA, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry’s first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, announces its offering of a complimentary download of the 2020 Digital Lending and Account Opening Review to members of the financial community. The publication is a supplement to the Digital Banking Report, a highly regarded subscription-based online resource for the financial industry and authored by Jim Marous, owner and CEO of the Digital Banking Report. Jim’s credibility also includes being named one of the most influential people in banking, and a ‘Top 5 Fintech Influencer to Follow.’

While the publication lists for $495 on the Digital Banking Report website, as this year’s sponsor of the publication, MeridianLink is distributing free copies of the ‘Review’ for a limited time. To request a complimentary copy, a financial institution representative must complete the form via this link, or by utilizing the following URL:

https://www.meridianlink.com/lp/digital-lending-review

“We are very fortunate to have the support of MeridianLink for this year’s Digital Lending and Account Opening research by the Digital Banking Report,” Marous said. He elaborated further, "Their ongoing sponsorship of this endeavor allows organizations worldwide to improve their digital capabilities while having access to a benchmark of peers.”

The Review provides feedback on 29 key questions, covering a spectrum of vital issues for digital account opening and lending from over 400 credit unions and banks. The Review provides a comparison of answers from 2019 to those given in 2020 to highlight key trends and strategy changes. It also includes insightful articles that complement the research.

When asked about the research involved with survey results, Marous explained, “Our research for the ‘Digital Lending and Account Opening Review’ found that while many institutions moved quickly to provide digital options for loan applications and opening new accounts, the underlying processes were not changed to reflect the needs of a digital consumer. Most processes remain way too slow and are not seamless when trying to use multiple channels.”

MeridianLink Chief Product Officer Chris Maloof added that this key resource highlights several ways consumers and financial institutions can streamline the entire operation. Chris said, “Financial institutions must build digital loan application and new account opening processes that reflect the ease, speed, and personalization functionality that consumers have become accustomed to with Amazon, Netflix, Uber, and most other digital platforms.”

