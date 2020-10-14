Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mobile and wireless backhaul market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2014-2019



Mobile backhaul (MBH) refers to the process of connecting cell site air interfaces to data centers via wireline and wireless networks. It supports sophisticated network timing, provides high network and fast user speed, and synchronizes operations, administration, maintenance and provisioning (OAMP).



On the other hand, wireless backhauls rely on microwave and satellite communication infrastructure to supply internet, voice and video data from nodes to the central network. They are currently gaining immense traction over wireline networks that require large macro sites and add to the overall infrastructure costs.



Owing to the increasing cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), complete lockdowns have been imposed by governments of numerous countries and most individuals are now relying on the internet for work, ordering essentials and entertainment purposes. Consequently, there is a significant rise in network congestion, which in turn is influencing the demand for mobile and wireless backhaul positively.



Apart from this, the introduction of fast long-term evolution (LTE) connections has increased access to mobile data networks. This, along with the rising penetration of wireless communication networks, is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, several mobile network operators (MNOs) are upgrading their networks to internet protocol (IP) for providing high-performance and integrated voice/data services, which is further stimulating the growth of the market.



They are also integrating network functions virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies in backhaul networks to optimize traffic at a lower cost.



Looking forward, the global mobile and wireless backhaul market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



