Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- The United Kingdom



In the four countries:

- 3,823 Surgical hospitals

- Up to 780 different surgical procedures

- Unrestricted access

- No download limits



a. Accurate

- Updated continuously

- The on-line database always has the latest information.



b. Cost Effective

- Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.



c. Easy-to-use

- Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations



With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:

a. Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements.

b. Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year.

c. Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps.



In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report.



Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.



