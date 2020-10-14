Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Hospital Register - Surgery Statistics" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
European Hospital Register - Surgery Statistics
Detailed hospital-level surgery statistics in 4 major European countries:
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- The United Kingdom
In the four countries:
- 3,823 Surgical hospitals
- Up to 780 different surgical procedures
- Unrestricted access
- No download limits
a. Accurate
- Updated continuously
- The on-line database always has the latest information.
b. Cost Effective
- Create unlimited mailing labels, lists, Excel exports.
c. Easy-to-use
- Ready made charts graphs and maps to incorporate in reports and presentations
With a few clicks in the easy-to-use search engine you could, for example:
a. Find all the hospitals in Germany that perform knee replacements.
b. Create a complete list, including the number of procedures per year.
c. Produce report-ready charts, graphs and maps.
In less than 1 hour, you can produce a detailed, accurate and comprehensive bespoke report.
Vital information for marketing, sales and business development.
For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8sief2
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
