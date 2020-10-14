Dublin, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Yogurt - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Fruit Yogurt Market is growing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.



Accessibility of numerous flavors, and increasing consumer indulgence for exotic flavors are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the food service channel has dynamically expanded the franchise chain of fruit yogurt offering innovative flavors and custom products are hampering the market growth.



The Yogurt is a foodstuff created by microbial fermentation of milk. The microbes utilized to arrange yogurt are identified as yogurt cultures. The fermentation of lactose by means of these microbes generates lactic acid. It turns on milk protein to offer yogurt its feel and distinctive bitter taste. Cow's milk is generally obtained all over the world, and is greatest normally utilized to produce yogurt. Milk source from yaks, mares, goats, water buffalo, camels, and sheep is likewise utilized to create yogurt. The milk utilized may possibly be standardized or not, even sterilized or uncooked. Every category of milk creates considerably dissimilar outcomes.



Based on the distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is likely to have a huge demand due to all the main brands of flavored yogurts are easily available in supermarket, thus, they create maximum revenue based on the distribution channel. Furthermore, easy access, accessibility of the product, and variety are among the prominent factors would provide the growth of the segment. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth due to dissimilar flavor preference and nutritional benefits. However, the volume sales are declining in North America, which is expected to continue growth owing to mature nature of the market.



Some of the key players profiled in the Fruit Yogurt Market include brookside Dairy Limited, Chi Limited, Chobani, LLC, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd., Danone , General Mills , Jesa Farm Dairy, Juhayna Food Industries, Kraft Foods Group, Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd , Muller UK & Ireland Group, Nestle SA, Parmalat S.p.A, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Sodiaal, Ultima Foods and Yakult Honsha .



