The foam tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
One of the main factors driving the market is growing demand of foam tape from automotive industry. However, volatility in raw material price of foam tape is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Growing demand of foam tape from lightweight electrical vehicle is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand of Foam Tape from Automotive Sector
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global foam tape market is partially fragmented in nature with only few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are 3M, HALCO, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd and Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand of Foam Tape from Automotive Sector
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Price of Foam Tape
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Foam Type
5.1.1 Polyethylene
5.1.2 Polyurethane
5.1.3 Neoprene
5.1.4 Acrylic
5.1.5 Others
5.2 Type
5.2.1 Single Sided Foam Tape
5.2.2 Double Sided Foam Tape
5.3 Resin Type
5.3.1 Rubber
5.3.2 Silicon
5.3.3 Acrylic
5.3.4 EVA
5.3.5 Others
5.4 By Technology
5.4.1 Solvent-Based
5.4.2 Water-Based
5.4.3 Hot-Melt-Based
5.5 End-User Industry
5.5.1 Automotive
5.5.2 Construction
5.5.3 Electrical and Electronics
5.5.4 Aerospace
5.5.5 Packaging
5.5.6 Others
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 Asia-Pacific
5.6.1.1 China
5.6.1.2 India
5.6.1.3 Japan
5.6.1.4 South Korea
5.6.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.2 North America
5.6.2.1 United States
5.6.2.2 Canada
5.6.2.3 Mexico
5.6.3 Europe
5.6.3.1 Germany
5.6.3.2 United Kingdom
5.6.3.3 France
5.6.3.4 Italy
5.6.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Brazil
5.6.4.2 Argentina
5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.6.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.6.5.2 South Africa
5.6.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
6.4.3 HALCO
6.4.4 Tesa Tapes Private Limited
6.4.5 Scapa
6.4.6 LINTEC Corporation
6.4.7 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4.8 Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
6.4.9 3F GmbH Klebe- & Kaschiertechnik
6.4.10 Lamatek, Inc
6.4.11 Wuxi Canaan Adhesive Technology Co., Ltd
6.4.12 Lynvale Ltd
6.4.13 Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand of Foam Tape from Lightweight Electrical Vehicle
7.2 Other Opportunities
