TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announced today its production and sales results for the third quarter of 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Production Highlights:
In the third quarter of 2020, Mandalay produced a consolidated 25,664 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 26,001 ounces of gold equivalent.
Dominic Duffy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mandalay, commented, “The third quarter gold production of 22,793 saleable ounces was the Company’s best quarterly consolidated production since the fourth quarter of 2017, and also marked the fourth consecutive quarter-over-quarter improvement in saleable gold production. This was driven by another strong quarter from Costerfield and supported by the consistent performance at the Björkdal operation.”
Mr. Duffy continued, “At Costerfield, Youle continued to deliver excellent results as the third quarter head grades averaged 11.54 g/t and 4.1% for gold and antimony processed, respectively. The improvement in processed gold grades relative to the 11.17 g/t last quarter is a significant achievement as the site continued to blend its mill feed with the lower grade Brunswick ore. Overall, the site produced 14,620 saleable gold equivalent ounces – 11,749 saleable gold ounces and 991 tonnes of salable antimony. The 1,036 tonnes of antimony sold during this quarter was the Company’s highest quarterly level since the first quarter of 2014. This is despite developing on comparatively lower grade extents of the ore body on several levels of Youle during the third quarter. For the remainder of the year, we are anticipating an increase in production as more stopes are scheduled to come online in Youle.”
Mr. Duffy continued, “At Björkdal, third quarter production of 11,044 saleable gold ounces was in-line with the previous quarter. However, due to dilution challenges that we are still addressing, the site is tracking below our forecast production levels year-to-date. Production for the remainder of the year is expected to see some improvements and the focus will remain on capital development to advance further down into the Aurora zone’s higher-grades lower levels. Aurora’s capital development and definition drilling highlighting multiple vein structures parallel to Aurora sets up Björkdal for a significantly stronger 2021.”
Mr. Duffy concluded, “Mandalay continues to build upon the momentum generated during the first half of year by delivering another strong production and sales quarter. We expect to fulfil or outperform our consolidated 2020 production guidance on a gold equivalent ounces basis, however, we are providing an update on production and costs guidance to better reflect the variability and the overall performance at each site. Moreover, due to the excellent capital development progress made at Costerfield, that site has accelerated capital development originally planned for 2021 into this year, increasing the development metres and investment at Costerfield. We also intend on increasing exploration spend by approximately $1 million at Costerfield for the remainder of the year to follow up on the encouraging results seen to date. For more details, please see the table below.”
Saleable Production For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2020:
Saleable Production For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:
Table 1 – Third Quarter And Nine Month Saleable Production for 2020 and 2019
|Metal
|Source
|Three months ended
September 30
2020
|Three months ended
September 30
2019
|Nine months ended
September 30
2020
|Nine months ended
September 30
2019
|Gold (oz)
|Björkdal
|11,044
|11,880
|33,044
|40,508
|Costerfield
|11,749
|3,103
|32,722
|10,509
|Total
|22,793
|14,983
|65,766
|51,017
|Antimony (t)
|Costerfield
|991
|402
|3,045
|1,348
|Average quarterly prices:
|Gold US$/oz
|1,907
|1,473
|Antimony US$/t
|5,524
|6,015
|Total Gold Eq. (oz)(1)
|Björkdal
|11,044
|11,880
|33,044
|40,508
|Costerfield
|14,620
|4,745
|43,049
|17,557
|Total
|25,664
|16,625
|76,093
|58,065
Sales For The Quarter Ended September 30, 2020:
Sales For The Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020:
Table 2 – Third Quarter And Nine Month Sales for 2020 and 2019
|Metal
|Source
|Three months ended
September 30
2020
|Three months ended
September 30
2019
|Nine months ended
September 30
2020
|Nine months ended
September 30
2019
|Gold (oz)
|Björkdal
|11,511
|13,006
|34,566
|43,160
|Costerfield
|11,489
|3,126
|31,177
|10,590
|Total
|23,000
|16,132
|65,743
|53,750
|Antimony (t)
|Costerfield
|1,036
|412
|2,829
|1,361
|Average quarterly prices:
|Gold US$/oz
|1,907
|1,473
|Antimony US$/t
|5,524
|6,015
|Total Gold Eq. (oz)1
|Björkdal
|11,511
|13,006
|34,566
|43,160
|Costerfield
|14,490
|4,808
|40,627
|17,655
|Total
|26,001
|17,814
|75,193
|60,815
Table 3 – Revised and Original 2020 Full-Year Guidance
|2020E Revised
|2020 Original
|Björkdal
|Gold produced (oz)
|43,000 – 47,000
|51,000 – 57,000
|Cash cost(1) per oz gold produced
|$950 – $1,100
|$750 – $900
|All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold produced
|$1,400 – $1,640
|$1,110 – $1,340
|Capital expenditures
|$22M – $27M
|$22M – $27M
|Costerfield
|Gold produced (oz)
|44,000 – 48,000
|32,000 – 38,000
|Antimony produced (t)
|4,000 – 4,300
|3,000 – 3,500
|Gold equivalent produced(2) (oz) – revised prices
|57,000 – 62,000
|42,000 – 49,000
|Gold equivalent(3) (oz) – original prices
|n/a
|44,000 – 52,000
|Cash cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced
|$575 – $725
|$725 – $875
|All-in sustaining cost(1) per oz gold eq. produced
|$950 – $1,160
|$1,010 – $1,220
|Capital expenditures
|$21M – $26M
|$17M – $21M
|Consolidated
|Gold equivalent(2) produced (oz) – revised prices
|100,000 – 109,000
|93,000 – 106,000
|Gold equivalent(3) produced (oz) – original prices
|n/a
|95,000 – 109,000
|Average cash cost(4) per oz gold eq.
|$765 – $915
|$765 – $915
|Average all-in sustaining cost(4) per oz gold eq.
|$1,090 – $1,360
|$1,090 – $1,360
|Capital expenditures
|$43M – $52M
|$39M – $48M
About Mandalay Resources Corporation:
Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near-term cash flow.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s production of gold and antimony, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs and capital expenditures for the 2020 fiscal year. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, changes in commodity prices and general market and economic conditions. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Mandalay. A description of additional risks that could result in actual results and developments differing from those contemplated by forward-looking statements in this news release can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Mandalay’s annual information form dated March 30, 2020, a copy of which is available under Mandalay’s profile at www.sedar.com. In addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
