



Virtual Symposium brings the Company’s leading team of experts directly to you at the comfort of your own home or office



Webinar presentations showcasing Company’s premier Analog technologies, advanced design enablement and manufacturing solutions, including recent developments and future roadmaps for RF, High Performance Analog, Power Management and Sensor platforms

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, October 14, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced its online 2020 annual Technical Global Symposium. This online event consists of a series of webinars presenting the Company’s premier analog technologies, manufacturing solutions and recent development across all of its platforms including RF & High Performance Analog, Power Management, Sensors, Aerospace & Defense as well as leading design enablement services and tools in joint sessions with selected EDA partners.

Similar to the Company’s traditional TGS event format, the webinars will be presented by Tower’s leading team of experts, with the added benefit of direct and easier access to interact online with the presenters and learn more about Company platforms and offerings. The sessions will provide detailed information on Company advanced SOI, SiGe, SiPho, Imaging and Non-Imaging sensors, MEMS and Power Management technologies, development roadmaps and manufacturing excellence. Each webinar will discuss Tower’s best-in-class solutions addressing the current and future market needs of the IoT, 5G, networking, high-end imaging, sensing, automotive, industrial, and consumer markets.





Date Topic Presented by November 9, 2020 Silicon Photonics and Advanced SiGe Technology for Optical Transceivers Dr. Edward Preisler



Director of Technology Development, RF & HPA November 10, 2020 The latest high voltage and high-power technologies Mr. Erez Sarig



Director of Power Management Business Development & Marketing



Japanese session by Mr. Akira Takeishi

General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Power Management / Mixed Signal, TPSCo November 12, 2020 Stacking BSI technology, iToF and dTOF for face recognition and next generation global shutter technology Dr. Assaf Lahav

CIS Research & Development Expert and Fellow



Japanese session by Mr. Isao Miyanaga

General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Image Sensor, TPSCo November 17, 2020 Under OLED and under LCD optical fingerprint sensors Dr. Amos Fenigstein

Senior Director of CIS Research & Development, Sensors Business Unit



Japanese session by Mr. Isao Miyanaga

General Manager of Device Technology & Deputy Director of Image Sensor, TPSCo November 18, 2020 Process technology and PDK enhancements for Wireless Applications Dr. Paul Hurwitz



Director of Device Technology, RF & HPA November 19, 2020 MEMS and NIS Technology for UV, radiation, temperature, and gas sensors Myriam Buchbinder

Senior Director of Process Engineering Research & Development



Prof. Yakov Roizin

Director of Emerging Technologies & Fellow November 23, 2020 Aerospace and Defense Technology Solutions Dr. David Howard



Executive Director & Fellow





For additional information, agenda and registration please visit the event page here.





About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor’s focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as Transfer Optimization and development Process Services (TOPS) to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor operates two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm) and three facilities in Japan (two 200mm and one 300mm) through TPSCo. For more information, please visit www.towersemi.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.

###

Tower Semiconductor Company Contact: Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 | oritsha@towersemi.com

Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations Contact: Noit Levy | +972-4-604-7066 | noitle@towersemi.com

Attachments